Industries Honored For Being "Good Corporate Citizens"

"The Sanitation Districts continue to partner with our industrial dischargers to ensure their wastewater meets or exceeds environmental regulatory requirements, helping to further protect public health and the environment," remarked Robert C. Ferrante, Chief Engineer and General Manager of the Sanitation Districts. "It's important to recognize their efforts in being good stewards of our environment. Effectively pretreating their wastewater helps the Sanitation Districts efficiently operate our wastewater collection and treatment systems, which reduce operating costs that benefits all our ratepayers." Mr. Ferrante announced the certificate awardees at the meetings of the Sanitation Districts' Boards of Directors.

"Industries in Southern California are committed to reducing their impact on the environment. These awards recognize the significant efforts by the industries in making environmental stewardship a priority," said Sam Bell, owner of Metal Surfaces, Inc., of Bell Gardens and chair of the Sanitation Districts' Industry Advisory Council. "The annual award provides recognition to industries in Los Angeles County, who, through consistent compliance with environmental regulations, have helped conserve our limited water and energy resources."

The idea for the Certificates of Recognition originated with the Sanitation Districts' Industry Advisory Council, an advisory group of currently 13 representatives from different industrial sectors. The Council and the Sanitation Districts felt it was important that industries with good compliance records be recognized. The Recognition Program is now in its twenty-third year.

"These Certificates of Recognition awards are more than just an acknowledgement of regulatory compliance. The program develops a relationship with our industrial dischargers wherein the Sanitation Districts can share our mission of 'Converting Waste into Resources' and improving our environment for everyone," added Linda Shadler, Head of the Sanitation Districts' Industrial Waste Section.

The Sanitation Districts are a regional public agency consisting of 24 independent special districts serving over 5.6 million people in 78 cities and unincorporated territory within Los Angeles County. The Sanitation Districts protect public health and the environment through innovative and cost-effective wastewater and solid waste management and, in doing so, convert waste into resources such as recycled water, energy and recycled materials.

Contact: Jyoti Banaji, Industrial Waste Section

Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County

(562) 908-4288, ext. 2906

or Basil Hewitt, Public Information Office

(562) 908-4288, ext. 2303

SOURCE Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County

