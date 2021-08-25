Industries Honored for Being "Good Corporate Citizens"

"To protect public health and the environment, our agency works closely with our industrial dischargers to ensure their wastewater meets or exceeds regulatory requirements. Despite challenges caused by the pandemic, these companies unfailingly continue to treat their wastewater before discharging it to the sewer system — allowing us to operate the system more cost-effectively for everyone," remarked Robert C. Ferrante, Chief Engineer and General Manager of the Sanitation Districts. "We commend these companies for their continued commitment to being good environmental stewards," added Mr. Ferrante.

"The recipients of these awards are proud to be recognized as environmental stewards, and we see ourselves as partners with the Sanitation Districts in protecting the environment," said Sam Bell, owner of Metal Surfaces, Inc., of Bell Gardens and chair of the Sanitation Districts' Industry Advisory Council.

The idea for the Certificates of Recognition originated with the Sanitation Districts' Industry Advisory Council, an advisory group currently consisting of 12 representatives from different industrial sectors. The Council and the Sanitation Districts believe that it is important to recognize industries with good compliance records. The recognition program is now in its twenty-fifth year.

"This recognition program proves that industry and local government can work cooperatively to protect public health and the environment in a business-friendly way," added Linda Shadler, Head of the Sanitation Districts' Industrial Waste Section.

The Sanitation Districts are a regional public agency consisting of 24 independent special districts serving over 5.6 million people in 78 cities and unincorporated territory within Los Angeles County. The agency protects public health and the environment through innovative and cost-effective wastewater and solid waste management and, in doing so, convert waste into resources such as recycled water, energy and recycled materials.

Contact: Jyoti Banaji, Industrial Waste Section

Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts

(562) 908-4288, ext. 2906

or Basil Hewitt, Public Information Office

(562) 908-4288, ext. 2303

SOURCE Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County

