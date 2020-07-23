Industries' Switch to Flexible Packaging Accelerated by Innovation in Materials; Consumer Convenience and Product Protection Key Pivots: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Various businesses, including in pharmaceutical and food industries, are leveraging an array of characteristics of flexible packaging to improve the marketability of their products. Key advantages these industries reap include high environmental sustainability, better product safety, lower shipping cost, and shelf appeal. In addition, customizable barrier properties of flexible packaging have helped the demand in food sector to grow at the rate of ~5% during 2019 – 2027.

The global flexible packaging market is projected to clock a CAGR of ~5%, vis-à-vis value, from 2019 to 2027 and reach worth of ~US$ 535 Bn by 2027-end. TMR analysts for this market opine that stakeholders will gain revenues by leveraging the quotient of sustainability. They further affirm that those offering multi-layered packaging will unlock competitive value in flexible packaging market.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Key Findings of Flexible Packaging Market Report

Flexible packaging market to climb by 1.4x, in relation to volume, during 2019 – 2027

Among various end-use industries, food industry accounted for the top share of 30% in 2018; Fastest CAGR to come from pharmaceutical sector

Asia Pacific accounted for more than 33% share in flexible packaging market; Concentration of producers to impart large momentum to its growth

accounted for more than 33% share in flexible packaging market; Concentration of producers to impart large momentum to its growth India and China are top markets in Asia Pacific

and are top markets in North America market to garner CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027

market to garner CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027 Of the various types of materials, bioplastics segment to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during 2019 – 2027

Explore 243 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Flexible Packaging Market (Material: (Plastic, Paper, Metal, Inorganic Oxides, Adhesives & Coatings, and Others; Product: Pouches, Bags & Sacks, Tubes, Liners, Films & Wraps, Labels, Tapes, and Sachets & Stick Packs; End-use Industry: Food, Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Home Care, Building & Construction, Automotive, Chemicals & Lubricants, and Other Industrial) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/global-flexible-packaging-market.html

Flexible Packaging Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The conscious shift of industries and end consumers toward packaging that are environmentally sustainable, offer better product protection, and use relatively less materials has been key to steady evolution of the flexible packaging market. Some of the notable drivers and trends supporting this are:

A wide range of protection properties has also nudged pharmaceutical companies to prefer flexible packaging over others. Adoption of flexible packaging helps them maintain product integrity over long duration.

World over, packaging sector and its end users have strongly echoing the demand for new materials that boost their sustainability profile. A key trend spurring their efforts is constant innovations in materials and technologies used to produce flexible packaging. A case in point is their focus on high-end plastic polymers.

Advent of biodegradable plastics has opened a new canvas for players in the flexible packaging market to make a transition towards environmental sustainability.

Demand for consumer goods with high shelf-life and appeal spurs brands to adopt different types of flexible packaging.

Analyze Flexible Packaging Market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a Sample of the Study

Flexible Packaging Market: Competitive Dynamics

The flexible packaging market is characterized by fragmented competitive landscape. The top ten players jointly accounted for mere ~7% of the total revenue share.

Leading players include Huhtamäki Oyj, Coveris Holdings S.A., Berry Global Group, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor Plc, and Winpak Ltd. These players are gearing toward acquisition as a key strategy to consolidate their shares or the global standing.

Numerous prominent producers of flexible packaging are engaged in research and development to unveil new materials that might make end-use industries reap competitive gains. These materials reflect high barrier properties and custom qualities.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis across Flexible Packaging Industries and Markets

Flexible Packaging Market: Regional Landscape

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be a remarkably emerging market. The opportunities in the regional market are expected to grow at ~6% during the forecast years. A strong macroeconomic framework and presence of numerous aspiring packaging producers have kept the region increasingly lucrative. The market's expansion has also been spurred the rise in demand for flexible packaging for food products. A healthy growth stimulus has also come from widespread demand for sachets and stick packets in the region.

The region is expected to hold ~45% share in the global flexible packaging market by 2027.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Flexible Packaging Market at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

The Flexible Packaging Market can be segmented as follows:

Material

Plastic

Polyethylene (PE)



LDPE





LLDPE





HDPE



Polypropylene (PP)



CPP





BOPP



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Polyamide (PA)Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)



Polyvinyldiene Chloride (PVDC)



Bioplastics



PLA





PHA





Starch Based Plastic





Cellulose Fibers



Other Plastics

Paper

Virgin Paper



Recycled Paper

Metal

Inorganic Oxides

Adhesives & Coatings

Others (Fabrics, Non-wood Pulp, etc.)

Product

Pouches

Stand-up Pouches



Flat Pouches

Bags & Sacks

Tubes

Liners

Sachets & Stick Packs

Labels

Tapes

Films & Wraps

Wrapping & Lamination



Lidding Films

End-use Industry

Food

Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Home Care

Building & Construction

Automotive

Chemicals & Lubricants

Other Industrial

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany



Italy



France



U.K.



Spain



Benelux



Nordics



Russia



Poland



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



North Africa



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Packaging Industry :

Flexible Packaging Paper Market – Flexible packaging paper is anticipated to gauge high demand in China, owing to increased concerns about health and food safety after the now subsided COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in the region. As such, East Asia is predicted to dictate the highest revenue among all regions in the flexible packaging paper market, where the global market is anticipated to reach a value of ~US$ 65 Bn by 2029. The adoption of flexible packaging is estimated to increase in China to prevent future COVID-19 outbreaks.

Rigid Packaging Market – The packaging sector has witnessed a considerable evolution over the past decade. Due to growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions to innovative and user-friendly packaging alternatives, the packaging sector is undergoing significant developments. Within the packaging industry, competition is expected to be intense between flexible packaging solutions and rigid packaging solutions. Flexible and rigid packaging are both deployed across an array of industrial domains, including food & beverages, consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and chemicals

Contract Packaging Market – Contract packaging offers manufacturers and brands with improved results as far as the overall channel fulfillment and packaging of the brand is concerned. These contract packagers are slowly becoming the mainstay in the overall distribution channel. The companies operating in the global contract packaging market are placed quite uniquely in the overall value chain. These companies are trying to expand their business offerings in order to cater to the several demands and changing needs of the end-use customers. The leading players in the global contract packaging market are providing a wide range of services such as last minute optimization to creative packaging.

Effervescent Packaging Market – The global effervescent packaging market is a multi-billion dollar market and is projected to have a rapid growth through 2027. Effervescent packaging is mainly used for the packaging of effervescent products which need to be protected from getting in contact with moisture. The primary packaging types for effervescent products include blisters, bottles, tubes, sachets, and stick packs. Effervescent Packaging has application in diverse market segments including pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements & nutraceuticals, household, cosmetics & personal care.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-flexible-packaging-market.htm

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research