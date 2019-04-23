Industry and ICNCLST Announce Formal Strategic Partnership

With this exciting new alliance, Sky Gellatly, Co-Founder of ICNCLST, will spearhead the opening of INDUSTRY's official agency office in NYC, and Oved Valadez, INDUSTRY's Co-Founder + Executive Creative Director, will lead the alignment of ICNCLST's roster of creative talent and INDUSTRY's teams in PDX. According to Gellatly, "The new model or future-vision for a 'full-service agency' is not one where a big, singularly-branded shop, can—or should be—expected to be experts across many functions. Rather, in the future, it will be the powerful alignment, and partnership between various expert-led, vertically-integrated agencies—who together can drive impact and expertise—rather than chase temporary engagement."

ICNCLST is a multi-dimensional creative agency, talent management and co-creation firm that engineers powerful partnerships between artists and brands. The ICNCLST team operates from a singular mission: "To Drive Innovation Through Collaboration"; their signed talent includes iconic artist Futura 2000, World Cup Champion footballer Ronaldinho, nomadic photographer 13thWitness, and letter form wizard Baron Von Fancy. Since 2016, ICNCLST has served as a driving force, co-producing art exhibitions in Paris, Shanghai, Detroit, and Hong Kong—and shepherding collaborative commercial projects with the likes of Alexander Wang, Nina Chanel Abney, NIGO, Errolson Hugh, Chloe and Halle, Felipe Pantone, and Heron Preston. With the goal of always striving to learn, evolve, and empower culture, ICNCLST has produced dynamic projects (product collaborations, art installations, branded content, thought leadership sessions, and ATL/BTL campaigns) with partners such as Nike, Louis Vuitton, Google, American Express, Beats by Dre, Levi's, Chanel, Airbnb, Rizzoli, Moncler, Pepsi, and EA Sports.

INDUSTRY is a global, independent creative agency, based in Portland, Oregon. We impact people and shift culture. Established in 2011, INDUSTRY bridges the gap between brand and consumer to define meaningful opportunities. Leveraging consumer insights, macro and micro trends and strategic synthesis, INDUSTRY brings big ideas to life through authentic storytelling and end-to-end experiences. Drawing from experience and a diverse team of experts, INDUSTRY's services enhance the brands, products, experiences and services of clients they serve, including: Nike, Google, HP and Converse.

Most recently, INDUSTRY partnered with YouTube on a cross category launch to introduce YouTube Music. The INDUSTRY team identified the most impactful talent for the campaign, including Dua Lipa, Camila Cabelo, Aniita and J Balvin, and worked with them to execute on category busting content. The result was an award-winning campaign across broadcast, throughout New York Times Square, at the Latin Grammys and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

