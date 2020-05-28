Industry Disrupter Hosts 2020's Largest M&A Conference

CHICAGO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kison Patel , Founder and CEO of DealRoom , is hosting this year's premier M&A conference. The M&A Science Virtual Summit will be held June 10 to June 11 from 9AM to 6PM daily. This is an entirely virtual event with free registration, featuring some of the industry's leading M&A practitioners.

"I learned a great deal from hosting the M&A Science podcast over the past 4 years," says Kison. "There's a lot to learn from everyone. Our industry needs it; we've all heard about deals gone bad. Every deal has its challenges. There are proven ways to overcome them which is why we're bringing together top-level practitioners to share their personal lessons learned as well as proven approaches to help you perfect your M&A practice."

Headline speakers include Kim Jones, Senior HR M&A Manager at Microsoft, Kimberly Baird, Corporate Development Integration Lead at Cisco, and Christina Amiry, Head of M&A Strategic Operations and Integration of Atlassian.

Other notable speakers include James Harris, Principal of Corporate Development Integration at Google, Dr. Karl-Michael Popp, Senior Director of Corporate Business Development and Ecosystems at SAP, and Dawn White, Manager of M&A Integration - Corporate Development at Corning Incorporated.

The June 10 happy hour will be a comedy show hosted by Anish Mitra, former Goldman Sachs banker, followed by an open mic about M&A's biggest bloopers. The June 11 happy hour will be an open mic on M&A war stories.

With 600 early sign-ups, this is on track to be the largest M&A conference of the year featuring the best speaker line up with the most qualified moderators.

During the conference, Kison will make an announcement that will greatly impact the landscape of M&A.

About M&A Science:

M&A Science , hosted by Kison Patel, is an educational podcast exploring the intricate world of M&A with industry leaders and practitioners. Kison conducts one on one interviews to explore industry challenges and lessons learned. Founded in 2016 and boasting 14k listeners, M&A Science has grown to be the lead podcast in the M&A industry.

