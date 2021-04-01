Industry Dynamos Kayne Anderson Rudnick and Sage Advisory Solutions Headline Expansion of SMArtX Advisory Solutions UMA Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), is pleased to announce the expansion of its UMA Platform with the addition of six new firms and thirteen additional strategies for April.

Today's update taps into the growing demand for ESG investing and global sustainable assets from both enterprise and RIAs (registered investment advisors). The platform expansion also increases the flexibility to capitalize on other distinct opportunities including a closed-end fund (CEF) municipal bond strategy, in addition to several small and SMID cap strategies.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick and Sage Advisory Solutions represent the two largest new firms, as measured by asset size. They are joined by Knowledge Leaders Capital, Navigo Wealth Management, Rareview Capital, and Tributary Capital Management also now offering model strategies through SMArtX. These firms are complemented with new strategies from existing firms Maryland Capital Management and Northern Trust Investments, Inc.

"We are extremely proud to welcome these distinguished firms to help kickstart the next quarter of growth," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "Hands down, SMArtX is in a sweet spot to meet enterprise demand with niche strategies and big, bold implementation at scale. It's how and why we were able to pull off the unthinkable—an increase of AUM by 928% to $14.39 billion during the pandemic and in one year alone."

SMArtX latest strategy expansion provides a gateway to access global markets in this time of change and return to work following the pandemic. Given a new U.S. administration, concerns over inflation, and the prospect of an opened economy due to vaccinated populations, financial advisors have immediate access to a complete turnkey solution to customize client portfolios for now and the future.

"Over the course of the past year, the most prominent in recent history, SMArtX was able to create massive opportunity by leveraging best-in-class technology across the UMA spectrum," said Jonathan Pincus, President & COO of SMArtX. "Firms took account of their systems, sought out the ones who brought something better to the table, and have been moving assets ever since. With growth and momentum clearly on our side, we expect to ride this continuous wave of double-digit increases again this year."

The 13 new strategies added to the SMArtX platform include:

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management

KAR Small-Mid Cap Core

Knowledge Leaders Capital

Global Equity Strategy



Global Allocation Strategy

Maryland Capital Management

MCM Dividend Growth Equity

Navigo Wealth Management

CC Alpha

Northern Trust Investments, Inc.

Quality ESG International (ADR) Model Portfolio



Quality ESG U.S. Model Portfolio

Rareview Capital

Dynamic Fixed Income CEF Strategy



Municipal Bond CEF Strategy

Sage Advisory Solutions

ESG Core Plus



ESG Global Equity

Tributary Capital Management

Small/Mid Cap Equity Strategy



Equity Income Strategy

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also licenses its proprietary managed accounts technology to help firms replace legacy technology and power several investment platforms for RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com.

