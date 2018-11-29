Industry Executive Joins Advisors Asset Management

MONUMENT, Colo., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marilee Ferone, the former Head of Advisory Solutions & Consulting at UBS Global Wealth Management, has been named Managing Director, Head of the Strategic Partnership Group for Advisors Asset Management (AAM).

In her new role at AAM, which she assumed in November, Ferone works to maintain and expand relationships with strategically important clients.

"Marilee Ferone is a widely respected, seasoned executive who was charged with delivering her firm's best thinking to advisors and clients. She's now leveraging her industry savvy and extensive network of relationships to further position AAM as a leading provider of high-quality investment solutions," said John Galvin, EVP, Asset Management Distribution for AAM.

At UBS, Ferone oversaw the Investment Advisory business, new product and business development across all client segments as a Managing Director within the Global Investment Platforms & Solutions Division.

Prior to joining UBS in 2007, Ferone was a Managing Director at JPMorgan Private Bank, responsible for investment product management and development. She spent 20 years at Merrill Lynch, serving in senior management roles in Global Wealth Management and International Private Client and Banking, and as Head of Products and Services for Toronto-based Merrill Lynch Canada.

"I've spent years cultivating key relationships across client segments in domestic and global markets, leading teams focused on new product development and platform transformation. AAM is an ideal next step for me as it holds tremendous growth potential, and I look forward to telling the full AAM story to our client firms," Ferone said.

Ferone, who reports to Galvin, serves on the Board of Governors for the Money Management Institute, as well as serving on its Executive Committee. She has served on various investment committees and was featured in JPMorgan's "Lesson's Learned, insights on success from leading women in financial services".

She holds the Series 7, 66 and 24 FINRA licenses, and a BS in Business Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

About Advisors Asset Management

For nearly 40 years, AAM has been a trusted resource for financial advisors and broker/dealers. It offers access to UITs (unit investment trusts), open- and closed-end mutual funds, separately managed accounts (SMAs), structured products, the fixed income markets, portfolio analytics and now exchange-traded funds (ETFs). For more information, visit www.aamlive.com.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (AAM) is a SEC-registered investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. | 18925 Base Camp Road | Monument, CO 80132 | www.aamlive.com

CRN: 2018-1210-7102 R

