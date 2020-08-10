Industry Expert Brian Trego Joins Vari® Executive Team

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vari, a workspace innovation company, adds another experienced industry leader, Brian Trego, to its lineup of executives.

As the Senior Vice President of Product Development, Brian will lead the company's product strategy and development from research to execution.

"Brian has more than 20 years of experience in different areas of product development ranging from product marketing to engineering. I know he'll raise the bar as we continue to deliver the innovative and flexible workspace solutions our clients are looking for," said McCann. "We wanted to find a servant leader that would uphold our values, coach our teams, and elevate our product line. Brian embodies all of that and more."

Brian brings deep expertise in the furniture industry – a valuable asset as Vari continues to innovate and remove the headaches traditionally associated with office furniture. Notably as Vice President of HNI, the parent of HON and Allsteel, Brian implemented product strategies that drove growth and improved profitability.

"Vari is doing things differently, and that's an exciting thing to be part of," Trego said. "I am looking forward to being part of the company and continuing to innovate, elevating my team, and making an impact as we create workspaces that elevate people."

Brian started his career as a product engineer at HNI Corporation with both Allsteel and HON. He held several management positions in product development and product management. In 2016, he was named Vice President of Product Management and Development at HON and most recently was HNI's Vice President of Product for the company's eCommerce Group.

Vari has assembled an experienced and talented executive leadership team, with executives from Fortune 500 companies and fast-growing private companies alike. The company currently has roles open and continues to hire in today's economic climate.

About Vari

A workspace innovation company, Vari helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, the company makes it easy for high-growth businesses to scale and flex their office space. Organizations all over the world — including over 98% of the Fortune 500 — use Vari products, which are tested and certified to the highest industry standards.

Contact: Andrea McLaughlin, [email protected]

SOURCE Vari