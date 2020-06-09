Industry Experts Discuss How to Become a Verified Calling Enterprise in STIR/SHAKEN

ARLINGTON, Va., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Numeracle™, the pioneer of call blocking and labeling visibility in the calling ecosystem, will host a webinar on June 18 at 12 pm EDT featuring a live panel of industry experts, including leadership from the ATIS/SIP Forum IP-NNI Joint Task Force, NetNumber, and Somos.

During this interactive webinar, the panelists will explore, in-depth, the challenge of STIR/SHAKEN attestation for enterprise callers and what you can do about it, whether you're an enterprise, service provider, RespOrg, or other communications solution provider.

Live Webinar to take place on June 18 at 12 p.m. EST

Panelists include:

Topics include:

STIR/SHAKEN and the Enterprise

Delegated Certificates

KYC (Know Your Customer) and Enterprise Identity in the Calling Ecosystem

Attestation (Levels A, B, and C) and "Verified Caller" Status

"While the base STIR/SHAKEN framework establishes a chain of trust back to the originating service provider, to reap the full benefits of STIR/SHAKEN the chain of trust must extend beyond the service provider and back to the enterprise placing the call," said Rebekah Johnson, Founder and CEO, Numeracle. "With the expertise of our industry panelists, we'll be diving into this topic from a number of different perspectives to illuminate the challenges and provide recommendations on the solution for Verified Enterprise Calls."

Who should attend:

Enterprises who are unclear of what their role in STIR/SHAKEN is, especially those already experiencing challenges with accurate call presentation

BPOs, hosted cloud service providers, hosted PBXs, Unified Communications providers, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) providers, Contact Centers, or other communications vendors working to ensure clients' calls are accurately presented and delivered during STIR/SHAKEN

RespOrgs working to ensure the numbers they provision will be assigned A Level Attestation

Service providers working to ensure clients, and their clients' clients calls are delivered as Verified Calls

This virtual event will take place from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Click here to register for this free webinar or visit https://www.numeracle.com/webinar for more information.

About Numeracle

Numeracle is working with telecom carriers, call blocking and labeling analytics providers, device manufacturers, and industry leaders to deliver a path to visibility and control in the new calling ecosystem. Through the company's technology vision and industry leadership, Numeracle is laying the foundation for returning trust and transparency to customer communications. To learn more about Numeracle's call blocking and labeling solutions for call originators and call centers, visit www.numeracle.com.

