Industry Experts Predict These 10 Beverage Trends Will Hit Menus In 2020

The following is a summary of three of the top beverage trends included in the 2020 report:

The Nitrogenation of Cold Brew : Nitrogenation (permeating liquid with nitrogen) is gaining popularity among coffee drinkers for its smooth and creamy mouthfeel and is beginning to pop up everywhere from independent coffee shops to convenience chains. In addition to coffee, tea is also being nitrogenated with increasing frequency. Expect to see even more beverages (e.g. lemonade, aguas frescas) follow suit.



: Nitrogenation (permeating liquid with nitrogen) is gaining popularity among coffee drinkers for its smooth and creamy mouthfeel and is beginning to pop up everywhere from independent coffee shops to convenience chains. In addition to coffee, tea is also being nitrogenated with increasing frequency. Expect to see even more beverages (e.g. lemonade, aguas frescas) follow suit. Sustainable Sourcing : About 20 percent of operators take sustainability issues (such as fair-trade sourcing) into account when deciding what beverages to serve, and nearly double that number recognize sustainability as a growing trend. This is directly in response to growing consumer demand for sustainably sourced ingredients, especially within the coffee industry. In light of this movement, many American coffee roasters are shifting away from commodity product and toward beans sourced directly from farmers or farming collectives.



: About 20 percent of operators take sustainability issues (such as fair-trade sourcing) into account when deciding what beverages to serve, and nearly double that number recognize sustainability as a growing trend. This is directly in response to growing consumer demand for sustainably sourced ingredients, especially within the coffee industry. In light of this movement, many American coffee roasters are shifting away from commodity product and toward beans sourced directly from farmers or farming collectives. Drinks That Sparkle: As consumers seek out alternatives to traditional soda, and seltzer popularity continues to surge, operators are making their own carbonated drinks and also serving smaller-production "craft" sodas. When surveyed, 20 percent of operators predict the emergence of carbonated coffees and teas in 2020.

Additionally, the report takes a deeper dive into the following seven trends:

Next-Level Frozen Beverages : Frozen mixology technique called "switching"

: Frozen mixology technique called "switching" Beverages with Added Health Benefits : Drinks containing adaptogens, protein and MCT oil

: Drinks containing adaptogens, protein and MCT oil CBD in Beverages : CBD in coffee and tea specifically

: CBD in coffee and tea specifically Revitalized Energy Drinks : Performance beverages that are more complex

: Performance beverages that are more complex H 2 O-Plus : Water with added benefits

: Water with added benefits Plant-Based Drinks : Beverages exclusively derived from plants

: Beverages exclusively derived from plants Better-for-You Booze: Alcohol-free adult beverages

"It's an exciting time to be in the beverage industry," said Ron Hinson, president & CEO of S&D. "As Americans seek out beverages with more benefits, suppliers and operators have the opportunity to innovate and develop new solutions that will appeal to this increasingly savvy consumer."

"Beverages have long been high-margin items, but it has always been a struggle to convince customers to upgrade from free tap water," said Bret Thorn, senior food & beverage editor of Nation's Restaurant News. "The insights in this report will help provide foodservice operators with the tools they need to give their guests drinks that they're eager to buy."

How the beverage industry evolves in 2020 will be influenced by many factors and the trends uncovered in this 2019 report will no doubt be in the mix. Please visit NRN.com to view the complete 2020 Beverage Trend Report. To learn more about S&D Coffee & Tea, visit sdcoffeetea.com.

