Industry Frontrunner Cinch Home Services Extends Leadership In Home Services Through New Strategic Partnership

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), the nation's leading provider of home service solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with Porch.com, a Vertical SaaS company dedicated to helping home service companies improve their operations, grow their business, and elevate their customer experiences by simplifying moving and home maintenance for customers. The alignment is the latest milestone in Cinch's ongoing efforts to expand its suite of consumer solutions beyond home service plans and warranties. The deal will also allow the company to continue amplifying its innovation capabilities and expand its distribution channels through increasingly diverse Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) offerings and a more complete value proposition for affinity (B2B2C) partners.

"There is massive opportunity within the national home service marketplace for Cinch and our partners at Porch," said Steve Upshaw, Cinch CEO. "Both of our companies share a deep passion for making life easier and providing added transparency for our clients, partners and service providers. Together, we can better anticipate, meet and exceed the expectations of today's ever-more sophisticated consumer."

Each company will now be able to tap into each other's complementary offerings and infrastructure. This includes Cinch users having access to Porch.com's on-demand handyman service network, through which they can easily find and book professionals to help them tackle most common home projects— from clearing their gutters to wall mounting TV's. Similarly, Porch.com users will have access to purchase Cinch's diverse array of home protection plans.

"We are excited to partner with Cinch in order to help improve the Cinch value proposition for their customers, and in order to continue to improve the quality of service we offer to the homebuyers and homeowners Porch works with every day," said Matt Ehrlichman, CEO of Porch.

Through its expanded DTC offerings— extended by the Porch.com partnership and Cinch's recent on-demand platform launch— Cinch significantly grows its appeal for homeowners and renters around the country, while further solidifying its status as a flexible, all-in-one partner with a proven ability to deliver strong ROI.

"The Cinch team is wholly focused on maintaining and accelerating our double-digit growth rates through aggressive diversification and innovation efforts," said Nancy DiSpirito, Cinch's Chief Strategy Officer. "Through our two-pronged DTC and B2B2C approach, we are advancing our potential for continued exponential growth. We have our eyes on the prize and will not stop until we've achieved our goal of a Cinch Home Service solution in every U.S. household."

For more information on Cinch, please visit CinchHomeServices.com.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing, and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate agents and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com and follow on Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube .

About Porch.com

Seattle-based Porch.com is a Vertical SaaS company focused on making the home simple by providing software and services to companies. Home services professionals, moving companies, home inspectors, large utility companies, real estate professionals, and more, all use Porch to improve their operations, grow their business, and improve their customer experiences. Through these companies, Porch helps make everything from moving through home maintenance simpler. For more information about Porch, visit porch.com.

