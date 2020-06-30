Industry Heavyweight Bill Goodwyn Joins CuriosityStream Leadership Team

Stinchcomb said, "Imagine if Bill's fellow Tarheel Michael Jordan returned to the NBA with no erosion in his physical skills. That is the comparative level of impact Bill can make on our global business lines. The CuriosityStream team was strong and today it got infinitely stronger. Bill is a consummate dealmaker whose relationships around the world and track record building high performance teams and businesses lends CuriosityStream a tremendous competitive advantage in the dynamic and evolving media landscape. Our success depends on our ability to rapidly expand our businesses in multiple directions all over the world and I am thrilled that Bill has agreed to lead the charge."

In his new role, Goodwyn will oversee all revenue-generating strategy and execution worldwide. Goodwyn's oversight encompasses global distribution including sales, marketing and partner channel teams, sponsorship, advertising and business development. He and his teams will develop and implement partnerships and strategic growth plans for the company.

Goodwyn is a 30-year veteran of Discovery, Inc., and has served in numerous executive leadership roles in digital media, television, and digital education. He currently holds the post of Vice Chairman of Discovery Education and was formerly President and CEO where he built the #1 digital ed-tech platform reaching over 4M educators and 50M students and transformed the company into a global leader in digital education.

During his earlier tenure with Discovery, Goodwyn led all sales, marketing and content distribution activity across Discovery's U.S. content portfolio encompassing digital media and more than 13 television networks. Building and leading the #1 ranked sales and marketing team in cable television, Goodwyn spearheaded record-breaking distribution growth for each of the company's television channels and digital media extensions. Goodwyn also served as President of Global Distribution where he was responsible for overseeing all worldwide sales and marketing for Discovery's global content business encompassing Discovery's more than 100 worldwide networks and digital/mobile content in more than 180 counties and territories.

In recognition of his career achievements, Goodwyn has received many accolades including his induction into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame in 2013 and being awarded the National Cable and Television Association's highest honor, the Vanguard Award. Acknowledging his commitment to excellence and innovation in education, Goodwyn was included in the virtual Ed Tech Time Capsule which highlights the top 25 people and developments from the last 25 years that have transformed education through technology. In 2016, Goodwyn was named one of the top "100 CEO Leaders in STEM" by STEMconnector.

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global independent factual media company. Our documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream reaches over 13 million subscribers and is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Sprint and Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, T-Mobile, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Airtel, MultiChoice, StarHub, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko, and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

