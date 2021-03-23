Industry Insights Webinars Launches Green, Lean, Machine2Machine Contest to Recognize Innovative Environmentally Conscious IoT Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To raise awareness for how IoT can be used to create a lasting change on the planet, Industry Insights Webinars is launching the Green, Lean, Machine2Machine contest. Part of the Going Green with IoT virtual event produced by IoT Marketing on April 29th, the contest aims to acknowledge those who have developed an IoT solution that is good for the planet or are using IoT to innovatively reduce environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency.

Nominations for the Green, Lean, Machine2Machine contest can be submitted here. There is no fee to enter. Submissions are welcome for the following two categories.

The Most Sustainable IoT Solution will recognize businesses that have developed an IoT product or service geared towards achieving a greener, cleaner, and safer world.

Areas for consideration include but are not limited to:

Carbon footprint reduction

footprint reduction Agriculture

Ecology and climate change

Smart water management

Wildlife and natural resource protection

Waste management

The Most Efficient IoT Solution will recognize businesses that have developed an IoT product or service that enables organizations to improve energy and operational efficiency.

Areas for consideration include but are not limited to:

Resource optimization

Green computing

Interoperability

Energy storage

Battery power optimization

Industry Insights Webinars Host Tiffani Neilson shares, "IoT has the potential to be a useful and effective tool in the fight for environmental balance. We see the contest as a way to show different ways technology can be leveraged for green initiatives."

Winners will be announced during the Going Green with IoT webinar on April 29th.

Winners are awarded video, PR, and social media packages provided by IoT Marketing. Additionally, winning teams get a free IoT and cloud consulting package from SourceLogix, an Amazon AWS partner. This includes architecture sessions, promotional credits to run systems on AWS, and training. For qualifying businesses, some restrictions apply.

Judges include Ramesh Elaiyavalli of SourceLogix and smart city expert Bill Pugh.

IoT Marketing Founder and CEO Johannes Beekman adds, "IoT Marketing's unique approach to webinars sets the stage for high level discussions around implementation strategies for the latest connected solutions. We look forward to recognizing companies with sustainable and efficient IoT solutions."

About IoT Marketing

IoT Marketing is a digital agency specializing in launching and fueling the growth of IoT and high-tech companies. Equipped with deep industry knowledge, clients benefit from working with one outsourced firm offering end-to-end services, from websites to webinars, to handle all their marketing and PR needs. For more information, please visit IoTMktg.com.

About Industry Insights Webinars

Industry Insights Webinars is a virtual community of thought leaders, industry experts, business professionals, and solution providers, who share their knowledge and expertise about the Internet of Things through webinars. The monthly series educates those in need of connected solutions and aligns them with relevant information and suggestions from IoT and technology ecosystem partners.

