Industry leader, Dr. Kristin Walle provides strategic guidance as WTR continues to deliver digital solutions that transform workforce development

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Trade Resource (WTR), a data-driven, technology-enabled workforce solutions organization has named Senior Vice President and General Manager at Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Dr. Kristin Walle to the WTR Advisory Board.

Dr. Walle's experience encompasses financial, strategic, and risk with global responsibilities for the past 19 years at Automatic Data Processing (ADP). In this role she oversees payments and compliance for client funds leading over 700 international associates. Her responsibilities extend beyond the global financial operations to include the client experience, implementation, partner alliances, and program management/lean six sigma operations across seven product lines. Kristin holds a doctorate in organizational leadership and an MBA in finance from Pepperdine University. She has also received executive education: Women on Boards from Yale University as well as Digital Business Strategy: Harnessing our Digital Future from MIT.

"WTR is transforming the customer experience in this digital age of global business. Kristin's experience working inside an organization so highly focused on the client digital experience coupled with WTR's unparalleled ability to track real-time workforce data and trends in 200 countries around the world is a powerful combination," says Dr. Stephan M. Branch, CEO of World Trade Resource, Inc.

Dr. Walle adds, "I am excited to join the Advisory Board of a major disruptor in the workforce solutions space. As companies evaluate the risks and opportunities of global expansion, having the right information and services to accelerate understanding will be pivotal to the success of the business and the customer experience."

A full biography on Dr. Walle can be found here.

ABOUT WORLD TRADE RESOURCE (WTR)

At WTR, we believe The Right Information Changes Everything™. Our unequaled knowledge solutions give organizations the ability to support, expand and improve their workforce in a more real-time and cost-efficient manner through live data analysis, knowledge platforms and coaching. Additional information can be found at www.worldtraderesource.com.

SOURCE World Trade Resource

Related Links

www.worldtraderesource.com

