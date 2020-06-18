Industry Leader Ryan Secrist Joins Pacific Sotheby's International Realty's Senior Leadership Team

"Ryan is an authority on building businesses and relationships across the real estate industry," says Brian Arrington, CEO, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty. "His understanding of industry dynamics and commitment to helping agents grow their business is a tremendous asset to our company."

With a degree in Marketing Communications and Business Management, from Brigham Young University, Secrist served as a consultant to business leaders across the United States and Canada. His passion for business, training, and people are evident throughout his career supporting fellow brokers and corporate clients. His tenacity, positive attitude, and passion for creating environments where people can achieve their goals influenced many to align with his companies. As a result, Secrist has managed top producing teams and offices and has grown many individual agents to 100 million to 200 million dollar production levels.

Prior to relocating to San Diego to be closer to family, Secrist was with Venture Sotheby's International Realty in Northern California. Along with his new role at Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, he will continue to oversee productivity training (Ninja Selling) for many companies across the Sotheby's International Realty network and throughout the industry.

"I am thrilled to align with Pacific Sotheby's International Realty," says Secrist. "I've overseen Sotheby's International Realty leadership teams in multiple states, including Hawaii. As a result, I know first-hand the power of this brand in exceeding consumer expectations and the strength of our technology to bring top-tier support for agents. With our powerful leadership team in place, I am honored to join the ranks and support our people and clients."

About Pacific Sotheby's International Realty Pacific Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 2010 and quickly grew into the most dominant real estate firm in San Diego. In 2018, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty expanded its reach by acquiring the Sotheby's International Realty affiliation in Orange County and the Coachella Valley markets, allowing for contiguous service territory throughout Southern California, representing over 120 miles of prime coastal real estate and the expanding Desert markets. Pacific Sotheby's International Realty supports over 900 elite real estate professionals throughout Southern California, making the firm one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty franchises in the brands' global network. The firm's listings are marketed on pacificsothebysrealty.com and the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and expanded exposure generated from this source, both its brokers and clients benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction houses and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs.

