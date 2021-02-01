Industry Leader Thomas Sass Joins Gravie; Company Continues on Explosive Growth Trajectory

"Tom has an incredible wealth of industry expertise and insight, and a strong track record of delivering business results," said Abir Sen, Gravie's co-Founder and Executive Chairman. "His deep understanding of the many dynamics shaping the future of employee health benefits and insurance will be critical as Gravie continues to reinvent the future of employee benefits."

As the vice president of business development, Sass will focus on accelerating Gravie's strong revenue growth by deepening and expanding relationships with key distribution partners, and leading new business strategies to increase Gravie's national presence.

Since 2013, Gravie has been disrupting the market with innovative employer-sponsored health benefits solutions, including pre-tax individual market options such as ICHRA with Gravie, and Comfort – the nation's first of its kind zero-copay, zero-deductible level-funded health plan.

"Over the past four years, I have had the opportunity to work with Gravie from the outside, and I've been impressed by their range of integrated employer health solutions and approaches to cost control and defined contribution. These are exactly the types of innovative solutions employers are searching for right now," said Sass. "Gravie's attention to employer and employee needs and the dedication to removing hassles typically involved with health benefits is what makes Gravie stand out as an industry leader and so relevant to the landscape today."

About Gravie

Gravie's health benefits are designed with employers and employees needs in mind – to help control costs, without reducing coverage, raising deductibles, or compromising value for their employees, and providing better experiences for all. Gravie uses a defined contribution model that allows employers to set a fixed budget each year and build a competitive benefits strategy around that budget, with expert guidance. Gravie's health benefits disrupt traditional models by offering more transparent and immediate coverage – even eliminating barriers like co-pays and deductibles and creating experiences that incentivize individuals in getting the care they need. With Gravie, employers no longer have to navigate the complexities of the health benefits industry on their own, and employees have access to better, more tailored benefits that they can actually use. Learn more at www.gravie.com

