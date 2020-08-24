Industry Leaders Collaborate to Support Families Dealing With the Aging Process

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The unique needs of older adults and demands associated with the current pandemic are creating an extremely challenging situation for all of those involved in senior care. Industry leaders are forging relationships in the interest of broadening their reach and delivering a diverse and comprehensive set of resources to seniors and their loved ones across the country. One such partnership, recently announced by WellQor Behavioral Health and Senior Care Authority, allows clients access to resources from both organizations.

In this time, the needs of the senior population are becoming increasingly complex. The threat of the pandemic to senior populations is a major driver of stressful complications in selecting the right care options. Nevertheless, problems that came before the pandemic have not ceased to exist, and they exacerbate the stress that seniors and their families across the country are dealing with right now. People are burdened with balancing a number of different care options that are essential to their wellbeing. The process of aging and transitioning can be overwhelming, prompting issues with family conflict, anxiety, and depression. When industry leaders collaborate, we can centralize care options and make life easier for seniors and families.

A partnership between WellQor and Senior Care Authority means clients of both organizations can take advantage of their complimentary services. Those working with Senior Care Authority can have access to WellQor services aimed at mediating family conflict, monitoring emotional wellbeing, and normalizing stressful transitions. Likewise, seniors working with WellQor can be referred to Senior Care Authority, where qualified care advisors can help educate families and manage their care and living options. Working with families is a specialty of both companies, offering a great synergy in this endeavor.

The care advisors at Senior Care Authority are now uniquely positioned to ensure the emotional wellbeing of their clients. According to CEO Frank Samson, "our clients come to us looking for answers on how to care for their loved ones, and that can be an incredibly stressful time. Now, we can refer them to WellQor before that stress becomes overwhelming, giving the families we serve another option for peace of mind."

WellQor is now able to refer clients to resources beyond the scope of mental and emotional wellness. According to CEO David Schwam, "partnering with Senior Care Authority allows WellQor to connect clients with resources we can't provide. The families we work with are often faced with complex decisions related to available care options, and we want them to be able to live as safely and independently as possible despite the challenges they may be facing. By partnering with Senior Care Authority, we now have a nationwide team of experts in eldercare management available to assist in these situations."

Ensuring access to comprehensive care is true to the mission of both WellQor and Senior Care Authority. With the best interests of seniors and their families in mind, this partnership allows for collaboration between expert resources that leave everyone feeling happier, healthier, and more secure.

About Senior Care Authority

Senior Care Authority® was founded in 2009 and currently serves locations nationally in 25 states and Canada. The network is comprised of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and navigating through a complex healthcare system. Learn more at seniorcareauthority.com.

About WellQor

WellQor provides a wide variety of services designed to promote the mental and emotional wellness of seniors across the country. WellQor is able to meet the needs of older adults and their families by employing educational resources and innovative wellness programs backed by a robust clinical organization.

