Industry Leaders Come Together At 5th Annual KPMG Women's Leadership Summit To Help Move More Women Into C-suite

CEOs from more than 80 of the world's leading brands have selected women executives from their organizations to attend the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit and learn from highly accomplished leaders in the worlds of business, politics, sports, and the media.

"At KPMG, our commitment to advancing, developing, and empowering women extends beyond our organization and into the broader marketplace," said KPMG U.S. Chairman and CEO Lynne Doughtie. "The KPMG Women's Leadership Summit is focused on advancing more women into the C-suite. In each of the last five years, the marketplace response has been overwhelmingly positive. We're thrilled to have the CEOs of so many major organizations joining our efforts in building a strong pipeline of C-suite women leaders."

Hosted on-site during the week of the 2019 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit will feature distinguished speakers and panelists including:

Keynote speakers:

Lynne Doughtie – U.S. Chairman and CEO, KPMG;

– U.S. Chairman and CEO, KPMG; Mia Hamm – Olympic Medalist, Team USA Soccer and FIFA Women's World Cup Champion;

– Olympic Medalist, Team Soccer and FIFA Women's World Cup Champion; Condoleezza Rice – 66th U.S. Secretary of State;

Business speakers:

Cathy Bessant – Chief Operations and Technology Officer, Bank of America;

– Chief Operations and Technology Officer, Bank of America; Brian Cornell – Chairman & CEO, Target;

– Chairman & CEO, Target; Peter Grauer – Chairman, Bloomberg;

– Chairman, Bloomberg; Alison Levine – New York Times Bestselling Author & Leadership Advisor; and

– New York Times Bestselling Author & Leadership Advisor; and Suzy Whaley – President, PGA of America.

NBC's Sunday Night Football Sideline Reporter Michele Tafoya will serve as the master of ceremonies. Sessions will be moderated by on-air talent including NBC Sports' Lead Golf Host & Play-by-Play Announcer, Dan Hicks.

Founding sponsors of the 2019 KPMG Women's Leadership Summit are Cadillac and National Car Rental.

The KPMG Women's Leadership Summit will be live streamed in its entirety at KPMG.com/WomensLeadership beginning at 10:30 a.m. EST / 9:30 a.m. CST. For the first time ever, a portion of the event also will be broadcast LIVE on the Golf Channel. Check your local TV listings for more information.

About the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, a collaboration between KPMG, PGA of America and LPGA, combines a world-class, annual major golf championship with the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit and KPMG Future Leaders Program -- all focused on the development, advancement, and empowerment of women on and off the golf course. The Championship, taking place June 18 - June 23, 2019 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, offers a $3.85 million purse, among the highest in women's golf, and will be broadcast on NBC and Golf Channel.

Net proceeds from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and KPMG Women's Leadership Summit fund the KPMG Future Leaders Program, a charitable initiative that affords top female high school seniors across the country the opportunity to enhance their personal growth through college scholarships, a leadership development retreat at Stanford University, a mentoring relationship with a woman business leader, and an introduction to golf. Condoleezza Rice serves as the program's ambassador. For all the latest news and updates about the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and KPMG Women's Leadership Summit visit: KPMG.com/WomensLeadership

