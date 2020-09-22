Industry Leaders Cook Up 'Project Potluck' to Promote Representation of Black, Indigenous, People of Color in the Consumer-Packaged Goods Space

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark your calendars for the industry's biggest potluck! The consumer-packaged goods (CPG) sector has long failed to represent the makeup of today's U.S. population, specifically Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) who support and fuel the category. Looking to promote positive, long-lasting change, Ibraheem Basir, Founder and CEO of A Dozen Cousins, started Project Potluck as a first-of-its-kind organization to help BIPOC thrive in the CPG industry by tackling the inherent bias in hiring, networking gaps, lack of access to capital for diverse founders and more. Joining Ibraheem as Founding Board Members are Ayeshah Abuelhiga, Founder and CEO of Mason Dixie Foods, and Arnulfo Ventura, CEO of Beanfields, who are coming together to improve access and representation in the space.

Created with the intention of providing BIPOC with opportunities and resources for learning and growth in the CPG sector, Project Potluck will launch with three key pillars: a year-long mentorship program, monthly community building events and a best-in-class digital community.

Year-Long Mentorship Program: Project Potluck members will have the unique opportunity to match with industry veterans who will provide guidance, motivation, and support while sharing intel about the CPG industry. Mentors will include individuals from verticals ranging from sales to marketing, operations to finance, investors, and CEOs, and provide a specialized experience for mentees based on their interests.

"Throughout my career I have done my best to make whatever space I am in more welcoming and equitable for other people of color, and Project Potluck is a natural continuation of that work," said Ibraheem Basir, CEO and Founder of A Dozen Cousins . "The beautiful thing about the CPG industry is that almost everyone in America uses these products on a daily basis. Project Potluck is not just going to help people of color build more successful companies and careers, but over time it's going to improve the quality of the products and brands that we all use. Ayeshah and Arnulfo have been instrumental in bringing this organization to life, and I am excited to have them as partners on the journey."

What are you going to bring to the potluck? To join the Project Potluck community, become a mentor or mentee, or for more information please visit www.potluckcpg.org.

About Project Potluck

Started by Ibraheem Basir, Founder and CEO of A Dozen Cousins, and in collaboration with Founding Board Members Ayeshah Abuelhiga, Founder and CEO of Mason Dixie Foods, and Arnulfo Ventura, CEO of Beanfields, Project Potluck is an industry organization solving the problem of the underrepresentation of Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry. A first-of-its-kind organization, Project Potluck focuses on helping BIPOC thrive by tackling the inherent bias in hiring, networking gaps, lack of access to capital for diverse founders and more. With a goal of implementing lasting change in the CPG industry, Project Potluck provides new opportunities for BIPOC to network, learn, and grow from leaders and veterans in the space. To learn more about Project Potluck, please visit www.potluckcpg.org.

