Industry Leaders Recognized by TMC During Annual Meeting

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations' Technology & Maintenance Council honored several industry professionals with a variety of awards for their important service to the council and the industry.

"TMC strives to advance the professional standards for commercial vehicle maintenance in our industry and has done so for more than 60 years," said Robert Braswell, TMC executive director. "We have leaders across our organization, but the technicians and executives we honor here set and raise the bar for excellence in this industry every day."

Mark Louzon, Volvo Trucks; Steve Woodbeck, Bremskerl North America Inc. and Wayne McKitrick, Ferrell Company were honored as Recognized Associates.

In addition, TMC bestowed a number of individual awards to members:

Peggy Fisher Study Group Leadership Award: Kenneth Calhoun , Altec Industries

, Altec Industries Excellence in Maintenance Supervision Award: Joe Ard , fleet service manager, Southeastern Freight Lines;

, fleet service manager, Southeastern Freight Lines; Gerri Murphy Membership Leadership Award: Bo Ward , D&D Instruments and

, D&D Instruments and Study Group Secretary Award: Andrew Krum , Virginia Tech Transportation Institute

In addition, the Council announced the graduation of its second group of candidates from the TMC of Tomorrow Leadership Development Program. The program is dedicated to developing future leaders of TMC and the transportation industry. The Class of 2020 graduates include:

John Walborn , Dossier Systems;

, Dossier Systems; Anthony Marshall , UPS;

UPS; Travis Dintelman , TODCO Inc.;

, TODCO Inc.; Kevin Sternes, Silver Eagle Manufacturing Co.;

Amy Winfield , Suburban Seating & Safety;

, Suburban Seating & Safety; Gary Miller , Mack Trucks ;

, ; Zack Holderfield , Volvo Trucks North America;

, Volvo Trucks North America; Phil Stewart , Airdyne Industries Inc.;

, Airdyne Industries Inc.; Craig Tobin , Lite-Check Fleet Solutions Inc.;

, Lite-Check Fleet Solutions Inc.; Joe Christoffel , Navistar;

, Navistar; Craig Biehl , Dorman Products Inc.; and

, Dorman Products Inc.; and Nick Rivera , ExxonMobil.

By providing leadership support and opportunities to collaborate, TMC helps members develop the industry's best practices that address the critical truck technology and maintenance issues that have the greatest impact on truck fleets. For more than 60 years, TMC's member-driven Recommended Maintenance and Engineering Practices have been setting the standards that help trucking companies specify and maintain their fleets more effectively. Follow TMC on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.

