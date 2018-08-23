Industry Leaders Share Insight at New 'Agency Automation 2018 Boston'

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelo, today announced the launch of Agency Automation 2018. This exciting, first time, user-community event, will kick-off right before HubSpot's INBOUND 2018, and will focus on helping agencies adopt and improve their service operations by implementing automation with the support of successful peers.

This exciting new event will take place on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018 at the Industrious in Boston's Seaport District from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Accelo, 3 Media Web

Agency Automation 2018 will address how agencies can create efficiencies in their business to increase productivity, quality, and profitability by using automation. The agenda includes industry insights from Accelo Founder and CEO Geoff McQueen as well as featured guest, Marc Avila, CEO and Founder of 3 Media Web, a Boston area digital web agency already using automation software to help grow their business.

"Agencies are one of the fastest growing and evolving industries in the world. This means the built-in challenges of growing a service business are much harder for agency owners and managers, and that the people running those businesses need to support each other," says Accelo Founder and CEO Geoff McQueen.

"Because the best agencies run on Accelo, we wanted to bring a number of high performing agencies together in one place where they can learn from and help each other."

3 Media Web has been an agency leader in adopting and embracing automation to scale its operations. In 2017, 3 Media Web was designated by Mass TLC as a "NewCo" and opened its doors to the NewCo Festival attendees sharing its expertise on automation, scaling, and business processes.

"Automation and processes have been the key to success for our business," says Avila. According to Avila, "Being an early adopter of technology and automation tools like Accelo is what has differentiated 3 Media Web in the marketplace and enabled us to run a highly-efficient and reputable digital agency."

"3 Media Web is a true innovator in agency automation," says McQueen. "Their willingness to embrace and benefit from automation has directly enabled them to grow tremendously over the last few years, and their story about how they were able to take advantage of operations automation to acquire other businesses with confidence and success is something we think many other agencies can benefit from learning about."

