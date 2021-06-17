Industry Leaders Spotlight the New Payer Regulatory and Compliance Environment at Beacon Leadership Summit

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Healthcare Systems restarted live conferences by hosting its Leadership Summit, June 4-6, in Scottsdale, Arizona. The event featured a stellar line-up of health insurance regulatory and compliance experts to discuss and forecast the direction Medicare and Medicaid will take under the new administration.

The agenda explored CMS directional changes specific to Medicare, Medicaid, and SNPs; how to maintain a 5-Star Rating; and new reporting requirements for social determinants of Health (SDoH) activities. Highly regarded industry experts punctuated the agenda, including Anne Crawford (ATTAC Consulting Group), Jennifer Young (Rebellis Group), Karen Connolly (KW Connolly & Associates), and John Tanner, Beacon's Chief Compliance Officer.

At a Lunch and Learn, Beacon showcased its payer regulatory and compliance modules and their impact on audits, reporting, and timeliness. The presentation illustrated how these solutions will support the latest CMS direction. Solutions covered included: Enrollment Manager, Universe Scrubber, and Supplemental Benefits in addition to Beacon's flagship Virtual Compliance Manager and Virtual Appeals Manager modules.

"We were thrilled to participate in this event as we are ready to get back to conferences," said Jennifer Young from Rebellis Group. "Sharing the new D-SNP compliance and A&G processes with other conference experts and attendees and talking about potential ramifications of non-compliance validated that health plans will have a challenging time getting these new requirements implemented."

"Virtual events are nice, but it's so much better for discussion when we can come together in person," said Ken Stockman, chief executive officer of Beacon. "We decided it was time, so we made the investment, but also understood that not all businesses have opened up travel, so we made it a hybrid event to meet everyone's needs. The feedback on the content and format has been excellent."

Twenty health plans and healthcare organizations participated in the Leadership Summit either on site or virtually.

About Beacon Healthcare Systems. Beacon Healthcare Systems streamlines the business of healthcare through reliable innovative technology delivered by industry experts. With a focus on appeals, grievances, compliance, enrollment, supplemental benefits, and analytics, Beacon HCS is the first place health plans turn when they are looking for a trusted, experienced partner who can help them reduce costs, grow revenue and achieve their strategic goals. Founded in 2011, Beacon HCS is a privately held California-based company with a technology center located in Austin, Texas. beaconhcs.com. Beacon is hiring!



