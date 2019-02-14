Industry Leaders to Converge in Hong Kong to Discuss Digital Assets and Blockchain Applications at the HashKey International Digital Asset Summit 2019

HIDA2019 will be the first summit in Asia aimed at increasing global awareness of digital assets and blockchain applications and follows the Global Blockchain Summit that has been hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs for the last four years. At the event, industry experts and key opinion leaders from investment, finance, blockchain and market regulatory fields will be presenting and participating in various panel discussions.

With the theme, "Digital Assets: From Frontier to Mainstream", this year's event will help to educate institutional investors about this new asset class and will explore several key topics relating to digital assets and blockchain technology such as market infrastructure, portfolio management, research and valuation, case studies of successful blockchain applications, secured custody, banking services, AML/CFT tools, trading ecosystems, accounting and auditing, regulatory clarity and security tokens.

Key opinion leaders will deliver keynote speeches on the following issues:

What is the current market structure of digital assets, and how does this compare with other asset classes?

What are the opportunities and risks for the industry?

What are the emerging use cases for blockchain technology?

How should we classify digital assets across digital tokens, digital currencies, tokenised securities and commodities, and security tokens?

What professional research, trading, and valuation tools are available?

How are companies dealing with AML/CFT requirements?

How are institutional investors thinking about this asset class today?

What kind of regulatory frameworks are emerging?

To purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.hashkey.com/#/hk. Early bird tickets are available before 28th February, 2019.

To apply to be a sponsor of the event, please contact: contact@hashkey.com.

About the HashKey Group

HashKey Group (HashKey Digital Asset Group Limited) is a leading Fintech group established in Hong Kong in 2018. Set up by a group of Fintech veterans, the group is focused on the development of the blockchain and digital asset industry with a commitment to build a global ecosystem in this field.

About Wanxiang Blockchain Labs

Funded by China Wanxiang Holdings, Wanxiang Blockchain Labs is the first non-profit research institution focusing on Blockchain technology. Wanxiang Blockchain Labs gathers industry professionals to provide support for research, entrepreneurship, development and applications in the industry, and also provide reference information for regulatory bodies, dedicating itself to the promotion and application of Blockchain industry, and to explore how the technology will be contributing to the development of the economy and the society.

