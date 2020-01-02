Industry Leading Livestock Malaysia Returns in April 2020 at MITC Malacca

Situated in the middle of major livestock producing states such as Johor, Negeri Sembilan & Selangor, Malacca is the ideal hub to conduct Livestock Malaysia 2020 with all four states combined contributing a total of 70% of Malaysia's broiler farms. On top of that, Malacca's state government has increased 5% of its agricultural activities since 2018 to make Malacca the country's agriculture hub as well as supporting the output of innovative products to breed competitive and capable modern agropreneurs to contribute on food production.

Endorsed by the Department of Veterinary Services, the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro Based Industries, this is an essential gathering welcoming over 7,000 local, regional and international trade visitors and delegates, representing integrators, veterinarians, livestock farmers, feed millers, wholesaler, retailers, food processors, importers and distributors.

The show will be expecting more than 200 exhibitors from 30 countries with confirmed participations from major players from the livestock industry such as Big Dutchman, Otemchi, Skov, Biomin, Nabel and many more. The 3-day event will showcase the latest technologies and services from the exhibitors which creates the ideal platform for everyone in the livestock field to attend.

Led by international pavilions from across the globe such as Mainland China, Taiwan, Korea and the Netherlands, this show will attract a strong international perspective to Malaysia and the region's livestock sector. "It also encourages valuable business partnerships, knowledge transfer and investment by which we can help to increase the region's competitiveness by further improving the quality and safety of feed, livestock and meat products," said Mr. M Gandhi, Group Managing Director, (ASEAN Business) & Senior Vice President of UBM Asia.

Furthermore, "Visitors of Livestock Malaysia 2020 will be able to source new products and solutions as well as gather new ideas from leading livestock companies to grow their business as well as increase profit," he added.

Livestock Malaysia 2020's visitors can attend the free international conferences and technical seminars where industry experts will lead the panel of speakers in the technical conferences with interesting topics for the livestock industries such as broiler & layer production, consumer driven demand 'Table to Farm Evolution', ASEAN Plus framework and the recent market situation post African Swine Fever epidemic. On top of that, visitors will also be able to witness the prestigious 9th Malaysian Livestock Industry Awards where the industry recognises the exceptional successes of individuals and companies that made an outstanding contribution to Malaysia's livestock and meat processing sectors.

Admission is free. Apart from avoiding long queues at the registration counter, there are many benefits to pre-registering for Livestock Malaysia 2020 which include privileges such as access to the Business Lounge for discussions and light refreshments, receive Special Souvenir for the first 1,000 pre-registered visitors, a Special Copy of "ASEAN Livestock Industry Update" and become Livestock Series Member where visitors will receive exclusive industry news regularly.

The previous series recorded an astounding 6,286 Trade Visitors, more than 200 exhibitors from international and local suppliers, and 63 speakers from 31 countries living up to its name as the premier international feed, livestock & meat industry show.

To register as visitor or for more information, visit www.livestockmalaysia.com; For booth enquiry, email rita.lau@informa.com; For show updates, follow Facebook (Livestock Malaysia 2020 Expo and Forum).

