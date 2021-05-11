Industry-Leading Packaging Manufacturer Detpak Announces Strategic Partnership with Eco-Products

BOULDER, Colo., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World-class paper and board packaging manufacturer Detpak has partnered with U.S.-based Eco-Products® to provide industry-leading sustainable packaging solutions in Australia and New Zealand.

The partnership brings together a wealth of experience, with Eco-Products bringing a more than 30-year history in compostable foodservice products to complement a leading range of sustainable packaging solutions from Detpak.

Chief Executive Officer of parent company Detmold Group, Alf Ianniello, said the partnership was an important development in Detpak's ongoing commitment to customers.

"It is my pleasure to announce that Detpak will partner with Eco-Products," Alf said. "Detpak has long been an innovator of paper and board products and is an industry leader in the development of recyclable product solutions.

"Our approach has always kept our customers front of mind, and this partnership provides the best in innovation in the compostable packaging space, alongside extensive product knowledge and history, and a robust and reliable supply chain," Alf added. "We look forward to providing a comprehensive range of products, which are all responsible by design."

The partnership will see new items added to the Detpak range, supplied by award-winning and certified B Corp business Eco-Products, whose assortment of products includes compostable cups, take-out containers, tableware and other foodservice packaging options.

The new products are now available alongside Detpak's existing extensive range. You can learn more about Eco-Products from Detpak at www.detpak.com/ecoproducts/.

About Eco-Products, PBC

Eco-Products®, a Novolex® brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.

