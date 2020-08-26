Industry New-Comer SaniGenix™ is Raising the Bar for Family-Safe Cleaning Supplies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SaniGenix™ answers the call for American made cleaning and sanitizing products amid product shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. SaniGenix™, makers of premium hand sanitizer and surface cleaners, has both wholesale and individual sizes of their cleaning products available to the public through various e-commerce retailers.

SaniGenix™ launched just this year intending to bring integral cleaning supplies to businesses and families across the United States. SaniGenix™ says their goods arrive quickly because they are shipping from one of their four FDA certified manufacturing facilities within the U.S.

SaniGenix™ hand sanitizers are made from 70% ethyl alcohol and aloe vera to kill germs while keeping hands hydrated. All SaniGenix™ Naturals products are considered Pet Safe, Planet Safe, and Family Safe, meaning they will not harm pets, harm the environment, and of course, they are safe to use around children, all maintaining the highest industrial strength cleaning power available.

For retailers hoping to find cleaning products that are stocked and ready to ship, SaniGenix™ is a lifesaver as international wait times for products have been higher than usual. SaniGenix™ makes an entire line of specialized products from their sanitizing surface cleaner, carpet cleaner, and total cleaner, to products like hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. Products come with an option for bulk ordering, with larger sizes geared more towards industrial use.

SaniGenix™ knows it's not easy to uphold the highest quality standards while producing products quickly and efficiently. Even during the push to develop and manufacture at an expedited rate to meet demand, SaniGenix™ works tirelessly to ensure that the customer has peace of mind with their purchasing decision. SaniGenix™ products are paraben-free and cruelty-free, meaning that their products are effective in killing 99.9% of germs while also not engaging in animal testing.

So far, SaniGenix™ has been met with positive customer feedback and retailers are glad to be able to find their products in stock. SaniGenix™ brings their standards for quality and affordability to the natural cleaning products industry, enabling customers to be well equipped to stay safe from germs.

Currently, SaniGenix™ is for sale through a number of e-commerce stores, with the option for large scale product orders, and they have been expanding throughout the e-commerce market quickly, in an attempt to get their products to more customers in need. For more information about the brand, visit SaniGenix.com.

