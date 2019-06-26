Industry Pioneer, Casio, Continues To Push Envelope With Innovative Education Technology

DOVER, N.J., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader and innovator in the education space for more than 60 years, Casio America, Inc., is consistently raising the bar for classroom technology. From its first 14-A calculator in 1957, to its PRIZM graphing calculators, scientific calculators and ClassPad.net cloud-based education software, Casio has maintained its position as an industry trailblazer by providing educators with an extensive library of education solutions that meet their needs. This commitment to innovation has resulted in steady and strong growth for Casio in a market where other manufacturers are experiencing declines in revenue.

"As veterans in the industry, it's important that we always look for ways to reinvent both ourselves and our technology offerings in ways that deliver added value to students and educators alike," said Makoto Ori, Senior General Manager of Casio's Consumer Products Division. "Our extensive portfolio of education solutions further demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative and affordable technology for use in classrooms and beyond."

Starting from humble beginnings in 1957, Casio has made many strides in its journey as a leader in the consumer electronics and education industries. The Company's original 14-A was the world's first all-electric calculator. It boasted 342 electric relays and solved addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division problems up to 14 digits. Following the 14-A, Casio produced a wide range of electronics including the 001 (the world's first electronic calculator with a memory function), the Casio Mini and SL-800, which took the consumer market by storm with ultimate thinness. In the years after, Casio continued to push the envelope with the introduction of desktop and handheld calculators boasting innovative features like color and touch screen displays, as well as web-based software that broke boundaries and could be used from a variety of devices.

Scientific Calculators

In 2004 and 2005, Casio launched the fx-82ES and the fx-9860G scientific calculators. Groundbreaking for their time, both calculators introduced graphing and boasted the title of "first ever scientific calculator with natural mathematic display". The new calculators changed the game, offering more capabilities than ever before. As a necessity for early STEM education, Casio's latest scientific model, the fx-300ESPLUS, comes equipped with the ability to simplify fractions and roots, handle repeating decimal display, prime factorization, a random integer generator and combinations and permutations. Casio's advancements continue to be recognized as it has seen a significant growth in dollar share of the market. Year over year, Casio continues to increase its share of the scientific calculator market and expand its reach in the education space.

Graphing Calculators

Casio has also experienced growth in the graphic calculator sector, led by Casio's revolutionary PRIZM line. In 2010, Casio released the first PRIZM - the fx-CG10. It boasted the world's first Picture Plot function which enabled users to plot graphs over real life images. Unlike its competitors, the fx-CG10 permitted users to create their own graphs, plot points and experiment all on a high-resolution, color, LCD screen. Since then, Casio's PRIZM series has expanded to include both the fx-CG50 and fx-CG500.

Both models offer the hallmark features of the fx-CG10 consumers know and love, and then some. The fx-CG50 enables users to effortlessly draw 3D graphs, planes, cylinders and spheres, and view them from various angles in order to better analyze shapes, while the fx-CG500 boasts a high-resolution, color, touchscreen LCD display (over 65,000 colors) with various functions designed to assist with mathematic lessons. Designed for higher education, the PRIZM graphing calculator series helps students and teachers bring mathematics to life like never before.

ClassPad.net

Today, Casio continues to raise the industry bar with its transformative technology – most notably ClassPad.net. ClassPad.net, is an all-in-one web-based mathematics resource, proficient in handling the most advanced equations and mathematical problems. Due to the increasing dominance of touchscreen devices both in and out of the classroom, ClassPad.net is designed to be equally usable by keyboard/mouse and touchscreen-based platforms. Students and teachers can go to ClassPad.net and draw geometry figures freehand and input calculations as they would on real scratch paper.

ClassPad.net is available for free via any modern web browser on various platforms, including Chromebook, iPad, PC, and Mac. Users must complete a one-time registration to gain access to some sharing and cloud-saving features. To register for ClassPad.net or for more information, please visit https://classpad.net.

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of calculators, please visit www.casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

