Industry Powerhouses Nielsen And NPD Join Forces To Reimagine The Future Of Omnishopper Measurement

NEW YORK and PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) and The NPD Group, the leading provider of sales and market information for general merchandise and foodservice, released details around a new alliance that reimagines the future of omnishopper measurement and marks a key milestone in Nielsen's measurement of the total consumer. For many retailers and manufacturers, gaining visibility into both the total store and the shopping habits of the consumer who fluidly toggles between online and offline shopping is crucial to surviving, thriving and maintaining relevance in today's fragmented marketplace. To that end, Nielsen and NPD are building a large-scale, comprehensive omnishopper consumer panel, pairing Nielsen's trusted consumer packaged goods (CPG) measurement with NPD's authoritative general merchandise consumer measurement to bring insight into today's emerging omnishoppers, including all shoppers across all channels, and all products across all categories.



Recognizing that in today's consumption environment, no single panel will meet all measurement needs, the Omnishopper panel will connect to multiple consumer data sources to comprehensively track shopper behavior online and offline across all products and categories. This new approach will follow the consumer across an ever-expanding landscape of digital and physical touchpoints, inclusive of growing brick and mortar and e-tail outlets, and will boost visibility into smaller trip occasions. Additionally, it will increase data granularity by leveraging Nielsen's and NPD's deep product reference data and retail market measurement truth sets to deliver accurate omnishopper insights that enable progress.

"Brands and retailers need to see the total picture as purchasing options and shoppers' habits continue to evolve," said Karyn Schoenbart, NPD's Chief Executive Officer. "Together we are building a diverse, representative and comprehensive omnishopper panel utilizing NPD's pioneering receipt harvesting technology that will provide previously unavailable quality measurement across all brands, all industries and all channels."

"We are bringing to the table a fundamentally new approach that starts with gaining a solid understanding of the omnishopper, built to capture a consumer's 'share of life' and ends with a framework for clients that is truly future proofed," said John Tavolieri, Nielsen's Chief Product and Technology Officer. "In our pursuit to help our clients measure, predict and activate on well-informed data across established and emerging retailers, we couldn't be more delighted to expand our alliance with NPD to broaden our measurement of the total consumer."

Total consumer is Nielsen's framework to provide coverage, context and clarity into the new consumer journey—whether that's in a grocery store, through a retailer's digital touchpoints, at a restaurant or bar, or through the next emerging retail channel—and the Omnishopper panel is a critical component to this vision. Key milestones in the creation of Nielsen's total consumer measurement framework have already been delivered, inclusive of e-commerce measurement and Nielsen Omnichannel View, which reveals total market performance by channel, including online, offline and non-traditional channels. Additionally, over the past year, Nielsen has made broader strategic investments in its panel business to improve the coverage, usability and quality of its panel offerings, most notably, increasing its capabilities in mobile collection, projection methodologies, segment representation and access via Nielsen Connect.

Nielsen's Tavolieri continued, "Nielsen is investing in the future of consumer measurement, we are enriching connected metrics through reference data and adopting a total consumer mindset, one that is broader, more personal, open and connected."

ABOUT THE NPD GROUP

NPD offers data, industry expertise and prescriptive analytics to help their clients grow their businesses in a changing world. Over 2,000 companies worldwide rely on NPD to help them measure, predict and improve performance across all channels, including brick-and-mortar and e-commerce. NPD has offices in 27 cities worldwide, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe and APAC. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, B2B technology, consumer technology, e-commerce, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, juvenile products, media entertainment, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, toys, travel retail, games and watches / jewelry. For more information, visit npd.com. Follow them on Twitter: @npdgroup.

ABOUT NIELSEN



Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

