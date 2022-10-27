Industry Recognizes Altvia with Two Private Equity Wire 2022 Awards

"We are delighted to be recognized by the industry amongst our competitors with this prestigious award. As the private equity industry rapidly adopts new technologies to drive improvements and efficiencies, we help our clients more effectively raise and deploy capital, optimize workflows, collaborate cross-functionally, and analyze performance across their investments as part of their path to the top," commented Brie Aletto, President and CEO of Altvia, on the accomplishment. "Altvia is privileged to have strong employees and customers that have supported our continued growth and are robust contributors to winning these awards."

Altvia is a market-leading provider for CRM, investor and deal management systems specifically built for Private Capital Market firms. The company's mobile-optimized platform (AIM, ShareSecure, Correspond, and Answers) is transforming the way GP's deliver continuous value, real-time decision support, and secure communications to their valued constituents. Marquee firms across multiple verticals including IVP, Livingbridge, Tailwater Capital, and RCP Advisors trust Altvia to optimize operational functions and enable critically important communications. Altvia is a Marlin Equity Partners portfolio company. Learn more at www.altvia.com .

Private Equity Wire provides highly relevant and actionable information for GPs, service providers, and LPs.

