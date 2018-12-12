Industry report recognizes ION for CTRM category leadership

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ION, the largest global provider of trading, analytics and risk management solutions for commodities and treasury management, announced today that its commodity trading and risk management (CTRM) portfolio garnered top recognition in the 2018 Vendor Perception Report from Commodity Technology Advisory, a leading analyst organization for energy and commodities software.

The biannual report surveys CTRM users and consultants from North and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, and covers all commodities sectors including natural gas, power, crude oil and refined products, petrochemicals, metals and agricultural markets.

ION's three CTRM brands – Openlink, TriplePoint and Aspect - were recognized by over 80 percent of the responders, with ION's Openlink solutions acknowledged as the overall market leader as well as the leading platform for cross-commodities deployment. Openlink also achieved top scores for risk and commodities management.

Aspect was rated as the industry's leading cloud solution by the majority of responders, and doubled its rating for implementation leadership, ranking 20 points ahead of the next-highest scoring vendor. TriplePoint polled strongly in the crude oil, bulk commodities and cross-commodities categories.

"Our clients are validating ION's multi-brand strategy, customer-for-life philosophy and focus on innovation across our three CTRM lines, especially around risk engines, workflows and automation. Our latest technologies are developed with a forward-looking view of the market, and continuous feedback from our customer community," said Rich Grossi, CEO of Openlink. "ION's market-leading brands provide users the ability to deploy category-leading CTRM, whether full SaaS, hybrid-cloud, or an on-premises model based on an organization's needs."

To learn more, watch a new video from Energy Risk highlighting ION's unique multi-brand strategy and value proposition in the CTRM marketplace.

