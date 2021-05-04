Industry Sales Executive Rush Akin Joins Rand McNally

"Rand McNally is pleased to have a sales leader of Rush's caliber join our growing organization. As we enhance and expand our customer-driven offerings, his experience in building out a sales organization to better serve customers will be invaluable," said Joseph Roark, Chairman of Rand McNally and an Operating Partner at TELEO Capital.

TELEO Capital acquired Rand McNally six months ago, formally announcing its commitment to invest in and grow Rand McNally's position – specifically in the commercial and industrial transportation technology markets. Since that time, the company has added key positions and invested in product research and development.

"Rush's experience not only with telematics but with selling subscription-based software as a service (SaaS), dovetails nicely with Rand McNally's offerings and product roadmap. His understanding of customer needs and requirements will be very helpful to us," Roark said.

Akin spent nearly 10 years at Lytx, Inc., serving in several key sales director positions while at the video telematics company. He also served as the Enterprise Account Executive at FourKites, Inc., selling SaaS logistics and Supply Chain solutions.

Most recently Akin was Vice President/Head of Revenue at Agentis, responsible for the sales organization that sold a data-driven SaaS technology platform for utilities and energy providers. Earlier in his career Akin worked at Syntech Systems, Inc., a fleet management and engineering design company based in Florida.

Akin has a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer and Electrical Engineering Technology from Purdue University. Akin is based out of Rand McNally's Chicago headquarters.

About Rand McNally – Chicago-based Rand McNally has been transforming travel and transportation for 165 years. Today, Rand McNally provides innovative fleet management and commercial transportation solutions, connected vehicle technology, and consumer travel and education products. Learn more at randmcnally.com and fleet.randmcnally.com

