Industry Specialist Fay Panah Joins Secure One Capital as Director of HR

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure One Capital announced on Monday that Fay Panah has joined their management team as the Director of Human Resources. Panah brings eighteen years of HR experience, plus eighteen years of mortgage industry experience.

Panah, who has built a reputation as a trusted advisor to ownership and management teams throughout the SoCal mortgage industry, stated, "I am excited to join a team which has grown exponentially during the pandemic and is positioned to double in size between now and early 2021."

CEO, Jim Pate added, "We have been blessed with historically low interest rates and the demand for mortgages has increased significantly. We are growing at a rapid pace so bringing in an industry professional of Fay's caliber, helps me feel at ease and will set us up for success, as we complete our vision for 2020, and expand into 2021, and beyond."

Panah is known for her personal approach to human resources. She added, "I see myself as a liaison between employees and management." Expanding on her view, she asserted, "I believe that happy employees tend to provide excellent service, which helps the company to be more prosperous." She smiled and concluded, "It's a win-win for everyone in my book."

COO, Ryan Marier said, "We believe that Fay will make a tremendous impact as she leads our HR team through this dynamic time in our country and exciting time for our company."

Secure One Capital was recently named to the Inc. Magazine list of 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies for the fourth time and was honored to win the BBB Torch Award for Business Ethics in 2018.

Secure One Capital is a privately held mortgage lender which has been in business in Orange County since 1995. They are based in Costa Mesa, CA and are projected to fund nearly 1 billion dollars in mortgage loans in 2020. They offer mortgage loans which include FHA, VA, and conventional mortgage loan programs in twelve states. More information, including licensing and disclosures are available at www.SecureOneCapital.com.

