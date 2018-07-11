Industry Staffing Leader NEXTAFF Coming to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTAFF, an industry leader in identifying quality talent for businesses, today announced it is opening its first location in Des Moines, Iowa, this month.

The new office will offer healthcare staffing solutions to the five-county Des Moines metropolitan area, which has a population of more than 600,000.

"Healthcare is one of the fastest growing sectors in the economy, and employers are struggling to fill positions. So Des Moines offers a prime opportunity for NEXTAFF's proven method for identifying and recruiting talent," said Cary Daniel, co-founder and director at NEXTAFF. "Whatever the industry, we connect businesses with the best talent in the area. It's about so much more than just filling a position – you want that position filled by the highest-quality talent available. NEXTAFF goes beyond standard staffing practice with a unique approach that identifies more qualified candidates and raises the bar across the board."

NEXTAFF offers a proprietary recruiting method called X-FACTOR™, which combines hiring methodologies that are statistically proven to outperform what typical staffing competitors and HR departments traditionally do.

"Our approach isn't one size fits all," Daniel said. "The NEXTAFF system is designed to be customized for each client, based on their particular needs and the industry they're in. One thing that's the same, though, is that our methodology can increase candidate quality by five times the norm. We look forward to bringing results like that to Des Moines."

NEXTAFF helps companies identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to outperform a typical staffing supplier model by up to five times. Each office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in hiring quality talent. As the franchise division of Malone Workforce Solutions, NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions to industrial, administrative, professional, information technology and healthcare industries. NEXTAFF's goal is to enable clients to concentrate on their core business activities while we identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent.

