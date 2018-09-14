Industry Staffing Leader NEXTAFF Opens Des Moines Office

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTAFF, an industry leader in identifying quality talent for businesses, opened today its first location in Des Moines, Iowa.

Owned and operated by local entrepreneur and Iowa native Tom Moreland, the office will serve the five-county Des Moines metropolitan area and focus on healthcare staffing solutions. Moreland has been in the health care industry for 19 years.

"My background in health care gives me a strong foundation to build upon," Moreland said. "I'm already familiar with hiring, staffing and scheduling on a large scale, but NEXTAFF's recruiting methodology and top-notch marketing will allow me to do so much more for the healthcare industry."

Moreland has founded several healthcare organizations that have served more than 20,000 people in 11 states. He is also a philanthropist and CEO of Spirit Cares.

"I have never been complacent in any position I've had," Moreland said. "I believe we should all constantly strive to do our best in everything we do. NEXTAFF is a perfect match for my own ideology, and its processes are going to help Des Moines employers find the best — and right — candidates for their open healthcare positions."

NEXTAFF offers a proprietary recruiting method called X-FACTOR™, which combines hiring methodologies that are statistically proven to outperform what typical staffing competitors and HR departments traditionally do.

"Tom has such a big heart and a willingness to help others," said Cary Daniel, NEXTAFF co-founder and director. "I have no doubt his drive and talent will make this office a success. I look forward to seeing him implement our X-FACTOR™ method specifically for the healthcare industry in Des Moines."

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to outperform a typical staffing supplier model by up to five times. Each office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in hiring quality talent. As the franchise division of Malone Workforce Solutions, NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions to industrial, administrative, professional, information technology and healthcare industries. NEXTAFF's goal is to enable clients to concentrate on their core business activities while we identify, evaluate and acquire quality talent.

For more information about NEXTAFF's services, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE NEXTAFF

Related Links

http://www.nextaff.com

