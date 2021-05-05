Industry veteran Adam Rudman launches new background investigations firm, Alias Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alias Intelligence, a new Background Investigations firm, launched today with offices on the East and West Coasts. Founder and CEO Adam Rudman created Alias to provide thorough, accurate, and timely searches for financial and investment institutions, corporations, real estate entities, law firms, and companies onboarding new hires.

Rudman is an industry veteran of close to ten years and the former CEO of Vcheck Global, where he presided over much of its rapid growth. He will use his vast experience in the industry, which includes building relationships with many Fortune 500 companies, to lead Alias into the future. Adam's vision has Alias embracing cutting-edge technology to service its clients in the most efficient and comprehensive manner possible.

"There has never been as great of an opportunity to innovate as there is now. Alias is investing significant resources in the latest technological tools, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as human capital in order to make sure its clients receive the benefit of the very latest in technology without losing the personal touch. Consequently, at Alias, we are always on the lookout for the best available talent. We are looking for team members who want to help create something special," said Adam. We live in a digital world which has made it much easier to engage in deceptive and fraudulent behavior. The importance of accurate and speedy background checks has never been more critical.

Alias Intelligence will provide an extensive range of services to identify the potential risks associated with any business transaction, including bringing on new vendors and employees. These Services will include searches of criminal records, litigation, liens, judgments, UCC's, corporate affiliations, and a robust international capability, among others. Additionally, ensuring all clients have access to the most trustworthy and professional investigative services available on the market, Alias is focused on providing unparalleled customer service and thereby building long lasting relationships.

With a clear vision, Alias is committed to creating an environment which will become the envy of the corporate world. "The culture of a company is the key to its success and establishing that culture starts with me. Treat people with respect and value their opinions, and only then will you have a chance for continued success," asserted Adam.

To help launch Alias, Rudman has recruited Steven Kaye, with more than twenty years of operational experience, as the firm's Chief Operating Officer. Having built a niche law firm and thereafter founded a consumer products startup, Creation by Design, which placed merchandise in over 7,000 stores nationally, Kaye then pivoted to an operation role and helped several companies grow north of $150 million in revenue. Kaye is "excited to hit the ground running to help Alias deliver a seamless experience across its full suite of services, with a focus on providing innovative solutions not currently found in the overall market."

For more information, or to find out how Alias Intelligence can help your company, contact CEO Adam Rudman, [email protected].

For interest in joining our team, please contact Steven Kaye, [email protected].

For information on services and to contact us, please go to https://aliasintelligence.com/

SOURCE Alias Intelligence LLC

