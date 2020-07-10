Industry Veteran Chip Perry Named CEO of A2Z Sync

DENVER, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

A2Z Sync, a software and dealer-services company that enables dealers to modernize and transform the car-buying experience by re-organizing their stores around a Single Point of Contact (SPOC) sales process, today announced that Chip Perry has joined the company as President and CEO.

Over the past 20+ years, Perry has amassed extensive experience leading companies in the digital-auto space, including AutoTrader.com, where he was the first employee in 1997 and served as founding CEO for 16 years. At AutoTrader.com, he helped create the online auto classifieds industry, grew the Company to 2000 employees and 20,000 dealers, and acquired several prominent businesses such as vAuto and Kelley Blue Book. Perry later served as CEO of TrueCar. Earlier in his career, as a Vice President of the LA Times, he led the team that launched one of the first online newspapers in 1993.

"I'm very excited to welcome Chip Perry as the new President and CEO of A2Z Sync. He has unparalleled experience as a digital-automotive visionary and a stellar reputation as a hands-on leader who inspires both employees and dealers to high levels of performance," said Aaron Wallace, the founder of A2Z Sync and the CEO of the Schomp Automotive Group in Denver, CO. "Perry will help us rapidly scale A2Z Sync and enable dealers to dramatically improve customer satisfaction, sales staff retention, and dealership profitability," Wallace said.

"I joined A2Z Sync because I'm a big believer in its mission to help dealers fundamentally transform how they sell cars, by having a single salesperson handle the entire transaction from start to finish without the usual back and forth and waiting for F&I," Perry said. "By using A2Z Sync's highly automated software platform to deliver a superior customer experience, dealers are selling cars much faster, often in under one hour, while also enhancing the jobs of sales people, reducing operating expenses, and increasing F&I income. I'm excited to help bring this breakthrough technology to dealers all across America," Perry said.

Perry went on to say, "Because new cars are largely viewed as commodities, the only way dealers can truly differentiate themselves, other than through location and inventory size, is by providing a better customer experience. While a differentiated experience is the 'Holy Grail' that many dealers have aspired to, few have been able to deliver it. A2Z helps dealers win by delivering the highly convenient and transparent experience customers have come to expect from other product categories.

About A2Z Sync

A2Z is a software and dealer-services company that enables dealers to transform the car-buying experience through a Single Point of Contact (SPOC) sales process. Dealers who use our platform, training, and support services achieve significantly higher customer satisfaction, employee retention, and dealer efficiency and profitability.

A2Z Sync was founded in 2017 by Aaron Wallace, the owner of the Schomp Automotive Group. He set out to revolutionize the retail environment by creating a highly customer-centric purchasing experience that enabled his dealerships to stand out from the competition, gain market share, and increase profitability. In 2018, Morrie's Auto Group was the first non-Schomp dealer to adopt the A2Z platform. Today, A2Z serves 25 dealerships who passionately deliver their customers a modern, streamlined, automated, and efficient car-buying experience. To date, more than 250,000 vehicle-sale transactions have been processed through the A2Z platform.

A2Z helps its clients successfully transition into SPOC by providing operational readiness assessments, intensive in-dealership training, and ongoing technical and training support. A2Z develops a fully-customized implementation roadmap tailored to the needs of each dealer to ensure the successful long-term use of its software platform.

