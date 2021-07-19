Industry Veteran Chuck Freeman Joins NGA 911 as a Public Safety Solutions Specialist

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NGA 911, LLC, the leading-edge Next Generation 9-1-1 and Public Safety solutions provider, today announced that Chuck Freeman joined the company as a Public Safety Solutions Specialist for the U.S. Southeastern region.

Chuck Freeman

Freeman brings a wealth of knowledge to the NGA 911 team and the company's customers. Freeman's career has spanned 37 years of 9-1-1 milestones from basic 9-1-1 to Enhanced ALI, Wireless Phase I & II, Text-to-911, and now Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1). In conjunction with six years of service to the Florida State 9-1-1 Board, he assisted in rewriting the Florida State 9-1-1 Plan. Freeman has been a tireless advocate for enhancements in 9-1-1 and served as the Chair of the State 9-1-1 Coordinator Group and VP of CEFA (Central FL NENA Group).

When speaking about his new role with NGA 911, Freeman says, "My passion for 9-1-1 is to move Public Safety Answering Points to NG9-1-1… to bring them out of the half-century-old technology and give them access to better tools and the technology that you and I use every day. I believe NGA 911 is leading the way in this endeavor."

Freeman will lead business development and customer care in the Southeastern United States. He will actively engage the community to increase understanding and awareness of how NGA 911's purpose-built Public Safety solutions are the door to the future of emergency response.

"We are thrilled to have Chuck join the NGA 911 team," says Don Ferguson, NGA 911 Cofounder and CEO. "In addition to many years of experience, he brings a fresh perspective and a vision that will be a great fit for our team and customers."

Freeman will be based in Florida and serve communities in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi.

About NGA 911

At NGA 911, we are on a mission to make communication easier on both sides of the 9-1-1 call. To accomplish the goal of 9-1-1 modernization, we partnered with Amazon Web Services to develop a cloud solution for the Next Generation of 9-1-1. With that comes enhanced cybersecurity, network resiliency, and more accurate call routing resulting in a more effective emergency response. Although PSAPs may not yet be ready for instant messaging, telematics, or medical alerts from wearable devices, our solutions were developed with the future in mind and can deliver that information today. Whether it is Next Generation Core Services, tools to improve situational awareness, or emergency preparedness, our cloud-native solutions can solve the unique needs of communities across the globe.

