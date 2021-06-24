Industry Veteran Gene Sullivan Joins Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group as Senior Regional Vice President

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oak Capital Markets, LLC, an alternative investment distributor, announced today that financial industry veteran Gene Sullivan has joined the company as senior regional vice president, where he is responsible for building and maintaining relationships with financial intermediaries throughout eight states in the Northeast.

"We continue to receive tremendous support from broker-dealer partners that feel our platform is poised for resiliency and continued growth," said Mick Manning, chief executive officer of Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group. "Gene has consistently been recognized as a top performer throughout his career, and we are confident that his contributions will further the growth of our platform."

Sullivan brings to his role deep experience and relationships developed during the past 20 years wholesaling mutual funds, separate accounts and real estate alternatives in the wirehouse, RIA and independent broker-dealer channels. Most recently he was vice president of sales at Black Creek Group, where he was recognized as a top 1031 producer in each of the past two years. He has also held roles with LaSalle Investment Management, John Hancock Funds and Bank of America/Columbia Management Group.

Sullivan earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from State University of New York College at Oswego and holds his FINRA Series 7, 24, 63 and 65 licenses as well as his Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) certification.

About Pacific Oak Capital Markets

Pacific Oak Capital Markets is a wholesaler and managing broker-dealer for alternative investment offerings. Pacific Oak Capital Markets is committed to representing products where financial professionals can match capital with opportunity for their clients. The Pacific Oak Capital Markets team focuses on providing financial solutions to financial advisors and registered investment advisors. Its investment professionals are dedicated to delivering offerings that produce compelling risk-adjusted returns through real estate, private equity, and other alternative investment products. For additional information, please visit pacificoakcapitalmarkets.com.

