Industry Veteran Greg Tipsord Joins ViaClean Technologies as CEO

PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaClean Technologies, a biotech company that develops, manufactures and markets environmentally responsible solutions that protect life's surfaces, today announced the appointment of Greg Tipsord as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Tipsord, an accomplished and well-respected industry veteran who will become a partner in the Company and join its Board of Directors, will be responsible for establishing ViaClean as the preeminent manufacturer and marketer of incomparable, revolutionary and environmentally responsible antibacterial and antimicrobial solutions for commercial, institutional and consumer use. The announcement was made by Jim Young, Founder and Executive Chairman of ViaClean Technologies.

"We are delighted to welcome Greg to ViaClean Technologies. His experience, expertise and industry knowledge will be extremely consequential and absolutely invaluable in the development, growth and success of our Company," said Mr. Young. "I look forward to working closely with Greg, who has an exceptional reputation for business and financial acumen, branding and marketing, industry innovation and product development, as well as for achieving industry-leading top line, bottom line and market share growth. Greg is an extremely accomplished and respected executive who will help us to build ViaClean into a world-class developer, manufacturer and marketer of groundbreaking biotechnology based antibacterial and antimicrobial products, services and solutions."

With nearly 30 years of domestic and international business experience in Consumer-Packaged Goods, Multi-Channel Marketing and Direct Sales, Mr. Tipsord has a proven track record of brand, business, financial and organizational success with both large and small companies, including Procter & Gamble, The Dial Corporation and The Henkel Corporation. Prior to joining ViaClean Technologies, Mr. Tipsord served as Chief Executive Officer at Spellbinders Paper Arts, a private equity-backed consumer packaged goods company where he drove a dramatic business turnaround with significant improvements in revenue, operating profit, and cash flow through business model reinvention and industry innovation. Beforehand, during his 17 years with The Dial Corporation, Mr. Tipsord held various executive and senior leadership positions, including Senior Vice President/General Manager – Laundry Care, Senior Vice President/General Manager – Home Care, Senior Vice President/General Manager – International and Senior Vice President/General Manager – Personal Care, achieving record revenues, profits and market share. Mr. Tipsord previously served in various management capacities at Procter & Gamble, including Assistant Brand Manager – Institutional Cleaning Products where he spearheaded the launch of Lemon Dawn which became the #1 Liquid Dish Detergent.



"I am incredibly excited and honored to join ViaClean Technologies and to work alongside Jim Young, as well as to become a partner in the Company and a member of its Board of Directors. ViaClean's revolutionary products are nothing less than game-changers that will transform the marketplace," said Mr. Tipsord. "I look forward to working with the outstanding team at ViaClean to bring to market solutions that disinfect, protect and safeguard consumers, surfaces and spaces from harmful germs, including bacteria and viruses. This is a pivotal time for ViaClean, which has the opportunity to redefine, reinvent and set the standard for antimicrobial protection through its proprietary BIOPROTECTUs™ System and BIOPROTECT™ technologies."

About ViaClean Technologies:

ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company, develops, manufactures and markets groundbreaking, innovative and environmentally responsible solutions that protect life's surfaces by disinfecting and safeguarding both interior and exterior physical surfaces from microbial contaminants (algae, bacteria, fungi, mold and viruses). ViaClean Technologies' pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide antibacterial, antimicrobial, disinfectant and advanced odor control solutions for commercial, institutional and consumer use. ViaClean's BIOPROTECTUs™ System includes BIOPROTECT™ for textiles, plastics and metal goods as well as a line of odor control products; SportFresh for sports equipment and apparel; Chevelure for synthetic and human hair wigs and soon to launch CleanTouch family of consumer products. ViaClean is headquartered in Philadelphia with a satellite office in New York. For more information, visit the ViaClean website (www.bioprotect.us).

About BIOPROTECT™:

The BIOPROTECTUs™ System by ViaClean Technologies, encompasses an array of EPA registered and FDA compliant technologies that disinfect surfaces and spaces as well as provide long-term antimicrobial protection. An essential component in the BIOPROTECTUs™ System is BIOPROTECT™ (https://bioprotect.us/); a groundbreaking, water-based antimicrobial product that when applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces, creates a highly durable protective shield that provides long-term antimicrobial protection that inhibits and prevents the growth and spread of problematic bacteria, fungi, algae, mold and viruses. Extensive laboratory testing has established and corroborated that the BIOPROTECTUs™ System quickly eliminates and provides long-term eradication and suppression of germs and microorganisms. Additional testing has begun, under the auspices of the world-renowned Global Virus Network (www.gvn.org), at two of the organization's Centers of Excellence, to confirm the efficacy of BIOPROTECT™ on SARS-CoV-2.

