Industry Veteran, Kathleen Thompson, Joins Extreme Reach Payroll Solutions as Head of Production Incentives

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ER Payroll Solutions , the division of Extreme Reach that provides payroll, accounting and labor relations for production casts and crews across the entertainment and marketing industry, today announced Kathleen Thompson as Head of Production Incentives. With more than 20 years in the entertainment and media industry, Thompson brings both her expertise and deep relationships to this new role in which she'll build a team focused on consulting and tax credit administration.

The Production Incentives team, under the leadership of Thompson, will continue to work with production teams to evaluate locations for film and television shoots and utilize its infrastructure to expedite the tax incentives process. ER's proprietary software enables a seamless workflow that ensures accurate payment for talent and crew and filing of the correct forms, appropriate to the location.

"Production incentives are critical to the financial health of film and TV productions," said Tim Hale, Chief Talent Officer, Extreme Reach. "Kathleen's seasoned expertise and background in entertainment finance combined with her solutions-oriented, customer-focused approach, make her a tremendous asset to the team. Our clients will benefit immediately from her guidance in considering all facets of the production process and the impact on their budgets."

"Extreme Reach has brought together an amazing group of talented people who sincerely care about creating the best software and client experience in the industry and I couldn't be happier to join this team," said Thompson. "Entertainment will play a critical role in getting folks back to work and choosing the right incentive jurisdiction is often the key to a production company's completion of their finance puzzle."

Prior to joining Extreme Reach, Thompson spent eleven years at EP Financial Solutions working with high profile clients to advise on tax credit management services and liaising with relevant state government offices to ensure compliance with program rules. Her active involvement with industry organizations includes Women in Film, and she was a longtime member of the Institute of Professionals in Taxation.

To learn more about Extreme Reach Payroll Solutions, please visit https://ps.extremereach.com/ . To compare production incentives across regions throughout North America, see the interactive production incentives map at https://ps.extremereach.com/production-tax-incentives/ .

About Extreme Reach Payroll Solutions

Payroll Solutions is a division of Extreme Reach that supports the entertainment and advertising industries with innovative, smarter solutions for today's production payroll services and accounting needs. Guided by a belief that the winning approach is equal parts people and technology, the team's expertise draws from all corners of the entertainment industry and shares a commitment to outstanding customer service.

Extreme Reach is known for successfully disrupting and transforming legacy workflows in media and marketing for more than 10 years. ERPS is backed by deep resources and unencumbered by bureaucracy. Its modern software is customer-driven, built to meet the unique demands of all types of productions, and architected to be future-ready no matter what comes next.

With its headquarters in California and teams covering every region of North America, ERPS addresses payroll paperwork, taxes, deductions and crew and performer union benefits contributions in all 50 states and Canada.

