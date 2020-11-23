Industry Veteran Rob Maccarone Joins Starboard Commercial Real Estate as Senior Broker Associate

With over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, Maccarone brings a multi-talented approach to brokerage, tempered with a special focus on the sale and leasing of industrial and office properties across the Bay Area. He also has expansive experience selling and leasing buildings in the South of Market, Mission, and Potrero Hill districts of San Francisco, providing unique insight into the local businesses, properties, and zoning laws.

"We are really looking forward to having Rob join our team," shared Hans Hansson, president and founder of Starboard Commercial Real Estate. "He has an uncommon background with an impressive track record of deals closed over his thirty plus years in the industry, which will lend itself well to the Senior Broker Associate role."

Over the course of his career, Maccarone has consistently earned "top producer" status at several real estate firms, including TRI Commercial, Emerald Real Estate, and The Emerald Fund. He also started and operated his own firm called Alpine Realty. As a Senior Broker Associate, Maccarone will specialize in industrial office retail sales and leasing for Starboard throughout the Bay Area.

Click here to learn more about Rob Maccarone.

About Starboard Commercial Real Estate

Starboard Commercial Real Estate is the largest independently owned commercial real estate company in San Francisco, California. Starboard was established in 1991 with a unique vision of what a commercial real estate firm should be. With a combined total of 55 years representing landlords and tenants, members of the firm are devoted to serving clients with the highest ethics and professionalism. By implementing the latest technology, Starboard combines innovative market techniques with hard work, pursuing every opportunity to meet its clients' commercial property goals. Our brokers are highly qualified professionals supported by skilled support staff and a full-service in-house graphic and website design team. Our brokers have access to critical information on existing tenants in San Francisco and more than 1,814 office buildings and over 103 million square feet of office space throughout San Francisco.

In 2000, Starboard became the San Francisco member of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, a national affiliation of independent real estate firms located in more than 200 markets with 62 offices in 8 countries, including North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Using national and international real estate expertise, Starboard provides clients with local know-how on a global scale. Hans Hansson, managing principal, previously served on TCN Worldwide's Board of Directors and served as regional vice president for two years. For more information, visit www.starboardnet.com .

