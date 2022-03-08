Industry Veteran Russel Wohlwerth Named Partner of Roth Ryan Hayes

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roth Ryan Hayes, the marketing agency search, selection and compensation consultancy, has brought on longtime agency search consultant Russel Wholwerth as a partner to support the firm's expansion into L.A and build its global presence.

Wohlwerth joins Roth Ryan Hayes after serving as the owner and founder of External View, which specialized in marketing agent supplier management. He has conducted over 250 searches in his more than two-decade career accounting for billions of dollars in billings.

Russel Wohlwerth

"Adding Russel as a partner to the Roth Ryan Hayes team marks a big step for our organization," said Roth Ryan Hayes CEO Matt Ryan. "Russel's incredible experience will support our existing client relationships and our expansion into L.A., as we continue to build our global presence."

"We've talked about joining forces for years and today we are thrilled to finally make it happen," said Wohlwerth. "Roth Ryan Hayes is a leader in the industry, combining the experience and talent of Matt, Chris Hayes and their team with powerful proprietary systems that are tailor-made for search processes around the globe. I am excited to join them and add even more capabilities to this top-tier firm."

About Roth Ryan Hayes

Roth Ryan Hayes was founded in 1988 by consulting legend Dick Roth, a pioneer in the search consulting category. The firm has forged a reputation as a trusted adviser to some of the world's leading companies as they seek to optimize their agency resources and efficiently navigate the evolving media and marketing landscape. Today, Roth Ryan Hayes is a leader in the field of agency search, selection, and compensation, providing counsel on the intersection of digital innovation and business strategy to companies such as CVS Health, The Home Depot, Porsche (global), Sanofi (global), Valvoline, The National Football League, BMW, Valvoline, Enterprise Holdings (global), Activision (global), and Blizzard (global).

