Industry Veteran Tom Thornton Joins Net at Work to Focus on Growing Sage Intacct Practice

Thornton's leadership & Intacct experience to bolster Net at Work's position as Sage's largest partner in North America Tweet this

"Tom is a huge addition to our team, bringing seasoned leadership with in-depth Sage Intacct and not-for-profit experience, and is the perfect person to help lead these practices," said Alex Solomon, Net at Work's Co-President. "Additionally, Tom will have a major role in our cloud enablement initiative, allowing us to migrate more of our clients to the cloud, giving them the agility needed to successfully compete and unleash the power of their business."

"Bringing on someone of Tom's caliber and proven track record in the space further demonstrates Net at Work's commitment to their Sage Intacct practice and their customers who are seeking to leverage the performance and business benefits of cloud-based financial applications," said Taylor Macdonald, Sage's SVP of Channels for Sage Intacct.

"The longstanding relationship we have with Net at Work across our core products, including Sage X3, Sage 100, Sage 300, and HRMS, has served our customers well. Having Tom as an addition to the team with his strong background underscores the importance of supporting the customer journey and fueling growth through Sage Intacct," said Nancy Teixeira, VP of North American Partner Strategy & Sales.

"I'm excited to be joining a company that I've long admired for its vision, leadership and values, in addition to being the most respected full-service Sage reseller in the industry," said Thornton." I look forward to bringing my years of experience working with Intacct and other products within the ecosystem, and adding further strength to Net at Work's already strong leadership and implementation teams, as we focus on becoming Sage's top Intacct partner."

About Net at Work

With experience across virtually every business discipline, the Net at Work team supports over 6,000 organizations in making software, systems and people work together in achieving their core organizational objectives. Their comprehensive range of services and solutions include ERP, CRM, Employer Solutions, eCommerce, Payments, to Cloud and IT Managed Services. From the company's founding in 1996, Net at Work has garnered wide industry recognition as problem-solvers and promise-keepers, which are the foundational principles on which all their client relationships are based, and that their clients say they value the most. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com.

SOURCE Net at Work

Related Links

http://www.netatwork.com

