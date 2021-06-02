Industry Veterans Form Nations Capital, Inc. to Provide Best-In-Class Asset Remarketing and Advisory Services to the Finance, Restructuring & Insolvency Markets

Nations Capital, Inc. Announces Complete Launch Tweet this

NCI seeks acquisitions of assets or businesses in both healthy and distressed situations. The management team has a deep understanding of the complexities of insolvency proceedings and how to creatively structure deals. Outright purchases, guarantees, commission-based engagements, distressed debt, DIP loans and opportunistic equity investments are included in its capital-based platforms. NCI seeks investment opportunities up to $50 million, with the ability to execute larger transactions with its investor base.

NCI offers a best-in-class asset remarketing experience to its client network seeking secure storage, servicing, and remarketing of all types of equipment or inventory. With 170 acres and over 700,000 square feet of indoor space at its headquarters in Ohio along with partner facilities across the country, lenders and finance professionals are relying on NCI to provide best-in-class inspection reporting and asset servicing while in the care and custody of NCI.

In a statement from the Company, the management team noted, "We formed Nations Capital, Inc. to better serve our clients and customers in an industry in need of improved asset remarketing methodologies and solutions. Whether we are deploying capital into companies or assets, or offering our services on a fee basis, the process is the same. Our clients trust us to provide rapid, capital-backed solutions or take care of their assets as we do our own, and advise them when and how to sell, using new technologies, services and refurbishment offerings that enhance asset values."

For more information or business inquiries, please contact:

Jim Burke

Nations Capital, Inc.

617-224-6753

[email protected]

SOURCE Nations Capital, Inc.

