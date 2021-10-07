Industry Veterans Launch BondBloxx Investment Management, the First ETF Issuer Solely Focused on Fixed Income Products

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, an industry-leading team of financial market veterans announced the launch of BondBloxx Investment Management (BondBloxx), the first ETF issuer solely focused on the needs of fixed income investors.

Innovations in bond market pricing and trading technology will enable BondBloxx to provide ETFs that offer more precise exposures within fixed income asset classes. BondBloxx ETFs will allow investors to diversify and manage risk to credit quality, maturity and industry sector.

"The bond market is evolving, with innovations in price transparency and electronic trading that have set the table for a step-change in the evolution of fixed income ETFs," said founder Leland Clemons. "The BondBloxx team understands the power and potential of ETFs to improve investment outcomes with greater transparency, increased liquidity and lower costs."

The U.S. fixed income ETF market has grown seven-fold over the last ten years, and is expected to grow to $2 trillion by 20241. Bond markets have been historically less transparent and less accessible, resulting in fewer fixed income ETFs being built; there are approximately 400 bond ETFs listed in the US, compared to over 1,700 equities ETFs2.

"Delivering fixed income ETFs can be challenging given the differences in market structure and price transparency," said co-founder Joanna Gallegos. "But bond markets are evolving, and this team is singularly focused on creating new products designed to deliver the benefits of ETFs to fixed income investors. Our objective is to put fixed income ETFs on a level footing with equities by empowering investors with products that enable more precise portfolio construction in key bond market asset classes."

BondBloxx was founded by a team of industry veterans that has been at the forefront of some of the largest and most innovative fixed income and ETF products available today:

Leland Clemons , formerly Head of Fixed Income and Derivatives, Tradeweb Europe; Global Head of Markets and Investment Strategy, BlackRock iShares

BondBloxx has filed a prospectus with the SEC with proposed details of its initial product offerings.

About BondBloxx Investment Management, LLC

BondBloxx Investment Management is the first ETF issuer focused solely on addressing the needs of fixed income investors. BondBloxx will seek to design and launch ETFs that offer precise market exposures to fixed income asset classes. For more information, go to BondBloxxETF.com.

BondBloxx Investment Management LLC is newly formed and is not yet registered as an investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This shall not constitute or serve as an offer to sell products or services in any country or jurisdiction by BondBloxx Investment Management. For informational purposes only. All information is given in good faith and without warranty and should not be considered investment advice or an offer of any security for sale.

