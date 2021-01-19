Industry Veterans Launch New Real Estate Investment Banking Firm

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, January 19th, 2021, industry veterans Ethan Schelin and Derek Uldricks announce the launch of their new partnership, Schelin Uldricks & Co., that will provide real estate investment banking services to sponsors of real estate projects nationwide. The firm will focus on raising institutional and private equity and debt for sponsors and developers of multifamily, build for rent single-family, senior housing, self-storage, industrial, and hospitality asset classes across the country.

"It's a unique time to launch a new firm that provides investment banking services," commented Ethan Schelin, co-founder of Schelin Uldricks & Co. "Capital markets have radically changed over the last ten months and we are in the trenches with investors understanding what they want and will fund."

The firm will work with sponsors to identify capital partners and structure their financing in a way that maximizes the success of their project and identifies long-term programmatic capital relationships for sponsors. "Our sponsor clients hire us because we provide a holistic capital solution for their project," remarked Derek Uldricks, co-founder of Schelin Uldricks & Co. "Long-term partners for our sponsor clients are the ultimate goal."

Operations for the firm will be headquartered in Newport Beach, California with a satellite office in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Schelin Uldricks & Co. is a firm offering investment banking services with a focus on providing capital solutions to real estate companies and other mid-sized businesses.

Headquartered in Orange County, CA, Schelin Uldricks & Co. embodies a progressive entrepreneurial culture focused on integrity, transparency, execution, and ingenuity. The founding partners bring over 25 years of collective capital markets experience in investment banking, private equity, and real estate finance. The company offers a broad array of services, including debt and equity placement, M&A, GP advisory, divestitures, and financial restructuring.

The founding partners of the firm, Ethan Schelin and Derek Uldricks, have a long history of collaboration and creativity. Each brings a unique skill set to the table, which allows the partnership to operate beyond the pale of traditional real estate or corporate finance investment banking.

