Industry's first DC/DC controllers with an integrated active EMI filter enable engineers to achieve the smallest low-EMI power designs

Reducing EMI in the power supply is a growing design challenge, especially as electronic content increases in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), automotive infotainment and cluster, building automation, and aerospace and defense designs. A traditional way to ensure that a design meets conducted EMI specifications involves increasing the size of the external passive EMI filter, which in turn increases the overall power supply solution size. By integrating the AEF, the LM25149-Q1 and LM25149 buck controllers enable engineers to meet EMI standards while increasing their design's power density. To learn how an integrated AEF works, read the technical article, " How to reduce EMI and shrink power-supply size with an integrated active EMI filter. "

Reduce conducted EMI across the entire CISPR 25 Class 5 frequency spectrum

The most stringent industry requirements for low-EMI designs are Comité International Spécial des Perturbations Radioélectriques (CISPR) 25 Class 5 automotive EMI specifications. The LM25149-Q1 and LM25149 buck controllers help engineers meet those requirements by mitigating conducted EMI across multiple frequency bands. The integrated AEF helps detect and reduce conducted EMI in the low-frequency band of 150 kHz to 10 MHz, enabling engineers to attenuate EMI by up to 50 dBµV at a switching frequency of 440 kHz, relative to a design with the AEF disabled, or as much as 20 dBµV when compared to a design with a typical passive filter. In both design scenarios, the DRSS technology helps mitigate EMI by an additional 5 dBµV across low- and high-frequency bands.

To further reduce EMI, both buck controllers feature frequency synchronization to an external clock, helping engineers mitigate undesired beat frequencies in applications sensitive to EMI. To learn more about EMI mitigation techniques, read the white paper, "Time-Saving and Cost-Effective Innovations for EMI Reduction in Power Supplies."

Shrink the external EMI filter while minimizing solution cost

Maintaining low EMI in the power supply and achieving a small solution size are usually at odds in switching power-supply designs. The LM25149-Q1 and LM25149 buck controllers allow engineers to meet challenging EMI standards and shrink solution size by reducing the area and volume of the passive EMI filter. Compared to competing solutions, engineers can achieve maximum savings of nearly 50% in area and over 75% in volume of the front-end EMI filter at 440 kHz. By lessening the filtering burden on the passive elements, the integrated AEF reduces their size, volume and cost, enabling engineers to achieve the smallest possible low-EMI power design.

The LM25149-Q1 and LM25149 controllers further increase power density by enabling interleaved dual-phase operation and by integrating the bootstrap diode, loop compensation and output-voltage feedback components, which in turn reduces design complexity and cost. Engineers also have an option to use external feedback and loop compensation to further optimize their designs.

Package, availability and pricing

Preproduction quantities of the 42-V LM25149-Q1 and LM25149 are available now, only on TI.com, in a 3.5-mm-by-5.5-mm thermally enhanced, 24-pin very thin quad flat no-lead (VQFN) package. Pricing starts at US$1.42 and US$1.20 in 1,000-unit quantities, respectively. The LM25149-Q1EVM-2100 evaluation module is available on TI.com for US$75. Multiple payment and shipping options are available on TI.com. TI expects both devices to be available in volume production in the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, TI is also working on a pin-to-pin compatible 80-V version of both devices.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

Trademarks

All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Texas Instruments

Related Links

http://www.TI.com

