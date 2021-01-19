Industry's First Fibre Channel 64Gbps Fabric Exerciser™

High-speed FC fabrics transitioned from Non-Return to Zero (NRZ) to Pulse Amplitude Modulation 4 (PAM4) signaling with 64G FC data rates. The PAM4 signaling scheme adds complexity to the pre-deployment test and validation requirements before fabric components, such as switches, host bus adapters, and storage array products can be released to customers. The Traffic emulation and frame generation functions, in conjunction with traffic analysis and impairment tools, offer a complete test and measurement solution that is needed across all phases of the FC validation and interoperability lifecycle. The SierraNet M648 Fabric Exerciser provides:

Full line rate traffic generation for 16/32/64Gbps FC

Frame Generation with flexible patterns

Initiator and Target Emulation

Speed Negotiation and Transmitter Training

Forward Error Correction (FEC)

"Test and measurement solutions for Fibre Channel are key to helping ensure successful deployments of high-performance storage fabrics for our SAN partners and enterprise customers," said Martin Skagen, vice president of architecture and technology, Brocade Storage Networking division, Broadcom. "Teledyne LeCroy's addition of 64G Fibre Channel testing capabilities enables our partners and customers to develop and implement Gen 7 solutions with confidence based on comprehensive testing that validates interoperability, reliability, and performance."

"Mission critical networks rely on the resiliency of Fibre Channel as the reliable and secure network for transporting and storing data," said Michael Romm, General Manager for the Protocol Solutions Group at Teledyne LeCroy. "By adding the Fabric Exerciser to the SierraNet M648, we reconfirm our commitment to supporting the Fibre Channel ecosystem with validation and interoperability testing solutions."

The Fabric Exerciser functionality is enabled through a SierraNet M648 license update, available from the Teledyne LeCroy website. For more information about the SierraNet M648 Fabric Exerciser, please visit the SierraNet product website, or contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-553-2769.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

