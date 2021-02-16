Industry's First MIPI M-PHY® GEAR 5 UFS 4.0 Protocol Analyzer and Exerciser

Consumers of smartphones, digital cameras, and other consumer electronics using universal flash storage (UFS) are always looking for higher data transfer rates, lower power consumption and improved reliability. These requirements are met with the high-speed MIPI M-PHY v5.0 Gear 5 (HS-G5) and JEDEC UFS 4.0 specification. Design and validation engineers implementing and integrating the latest UFS 4.0 specification into consumer product storage solutions can rely on the Eclipse M52 Protocol Analyzer/Exerciser to assist them in design validation, compliance or conformance testing and system debug.

The Eclipse M52 offers unique capabilities such as:

Trace Validation™ - a patented artificial intelligence (AI) tool that uses complex state machine logic to analyze traces algorithmically without user inference or involvement. Trace Validation provides a complex analysis of link traffic such as UFS packet latency or UniPro Link Startup Sequences.

SmartTune TM equalization and Eye Monitor help optimize signal acquisition at the analyzer to ensure error-free M-PHY symbol capture.

Link Traffic Generation with Error Injection for host emulation

Stress Testing – Using Run Control or the API, users can Execute any loop order by Speed, Link widths, LUNs or individual test cases; Each category can be run ascending, descending, or random seed order; Stop after a specified number of test case configuration loops or No Result Test Cases have occurred.

Events View - UniPro and UFS Events views complement the Packet List windows, showing all events on the bus in both directions in one single snapshot linked to the selected packet and bookmarks.

The Eclipse M52 UFS protocol analyzer/exerciser supporting UFS 3.1, UniPro v1.8 and M-PHY v4.1 is available for orders now. Support for UFS 4.0, UniPro v2.0 and M-PHY v5.0 HS-G5 is expected to be available in the last quarter of 2021. For more information please visit Teledyne LeCroy website.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

© 2021 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice. MIPI®, MIPI M-PHY® and MIPI UniPro® are registered trademarks owned by MIPI Alliance. UFSA and the UFS logo are trademarks of the Universal Flash Storage Association. JEDEC and the JEDEC logo are registered trademarks of JEDEC Solid State Technology Association. Trace Validation™ is trademarked by Protocol Insight® and protected under US Patent No. 10,613,963.

Technical contact: Roy Chestnut – VP Mobile & Test Appl. Products 408 273 5694 Customer contact: [email protected] 800-909-7211 or 408-727-6600 Website: http://teledynelecroy.com/



