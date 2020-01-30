Industry's First VNA Capable of 70 kHz to 220 GHz Measurements In Single Sweep Introduced by Anritsu Company

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Company introduces the VectorStar™ ME7838G broadband vector network analyzer (VNA), the industry's first VNA capable of making measurements from 70 kHz to 220 GHz in a single sweep. By offering unprecedented frequency coverage, the new VectorStar VNA allows engineers to more accurately and efficiently characterize devices over a much broader range of frequencies to provide accurate device models, thus optimizing the chance for accurate simulations and opportunity to reduce design turns.

The Anritsu VectorStar™ ME7838G is the first vector network analyzer (VNA) capable of conducting 70 kHz to 220 GHz measurements in a single sweep,

Consistently providing the industry's widest single sweep broadband coverage for improved device modeling is achieved because the VectorStar VNA system incorporates the Anritsu Non-linear Transmission Line (NLTL) millimeter-wave (mmWave) modules. An innovative design allows the 220 GHz probe to connect directly to the mmWave module for accurate, stable on-wafer measurements, thereby avoiding the limits of coaxial connectors at sub-terahertz frequencies.

The 220 GHz ME7838G leverages Anritsu's proven VectorStar broadband platform's ability to go beyond traditional boundaries in a single sweep without the need to reconstruct the wafer probe station from 110 GHz to higher waveguide bands. Because of the design, engineers can measure a wide range of circuits on the same wafer without transferring from a coax microwave VNA to coax mmWave VNA or waveguide mmWave VNA. The system reduces measurement time of the entire wafer, improves measurement accuracy of wideband devices by eliminating the need for waveguide concatenation, and delivers wafer probe station cost efficiencies by reducing the number of VNA reconfigurations.

The ME7838G addresses the market need to conduct on-wafer measurements that span into the upper mmWave frequencies for more accurate device characterization. The VectorStar-based broadband system gives engineers confidence in the systems they are designing by characterizing the devices from near-DC to well beyond the operating frequency, for more accurate modeling.

About Anritsu

Anritsu Company is the United States subsidiary of Anritsu Corporation, a global provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions for 120 years. Anritsu's "2020 VISION" philosophy engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for 5G, M2M, IoT, as well as other emerging and legacy wireline and wireless communication markets. With offices throughout the world, Anritsu has approximately 4,000 employees in over 90 countries.

